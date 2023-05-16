A terrible tragedy occurred in Mexico.

There was a fatal shooting at a quinceañera party.

The violence alarmed everyone in attendance.

Criminals interrupted a quinceañera celebration that took place in Villagrán, Guanajuato. The shooting panicked the guests. One person was killed and several more were injured.

As if it was a scene from a horror movie, the family event was interrupted when gunfire broke out at the quinceañera. It was believed to be a targeted attack.

Fatal shooting at a quinceañera in Villagrán, Guanajuato

Reto Diario reported the tragedy that occurred at quinceañera party in Villagrán, Guanajuato. A group of armed men entered the venue and began shooting.

The shooting was broadcast on social media. The videos show the birthday girl dancing when suddenly the shots rang out and everyone panicked. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m.