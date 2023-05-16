Fatal shooting at a quinceañera in Villagrán, Guanajuato
A terrible tragedy occurred in Mexico. There was a fatal shooting at a quinceañera party. The violence alarmed everyone in attendance.
Criminals interrupted a quinceañera celebration that took place in Villagrán, Guanajuato. The shooting panicked the guests. One person was killed and several more were injured.
As if it was a scene from a horror movie, the family event was interrupted when gunfire broke out at the quinceañera. It was believed to be a targeted attack.
Reto Diario reported the tragedy that occurred at quinceañera party in Villagrán, Guanajuato. A group of armed men entered the venue and began shooting.
The shooting was broadcast on social media. The videos show the birthday girl dancing when suddenly the shots rang out and everyone panicked. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m.
Several people were injured in the shooting at the quinceañera
The shooting took place in the party room called Cesar in Guanajuato. Guests were watching the quinceañera dancing.
One person was killed at the scene, while four other people were badly injured. The identities of the victims who were injured have not been revealed, however the deceased was identified.
It was believed that the attack was directed at the band performing at the party
Various internet users said the attack was directed at the band called Iniciativa 18 that performing at the party. However, later the band issued a statement.
“Friends, regarding today’s incident where we showed up to play, we are fine, thank God,” they said in the statement. Authorities are investigating.
No one has been arrested
The identity of the person who died at the scene of the shooting was revealed to be Juan José Conejo Luna, who the sound man.
Once the shooting ended, officials of the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene and secured the area to start the investigation. No one has been arrested so far.