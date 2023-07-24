The case of Tina Watson, known as «Fatal Honeymoon,» is a tragic story of a newlywed couple who experienced a dream honeymoon turned into a nightmare. She was an accounting student and worked in the commercial area of her father’s company, while Gabe Watson was the man with whom she shared a prosperous and project-filled life.

In October 2003, they got married in an intimate ceremony and set off to Australia to celebrate their honeymoon, one of the most anticipated moments of the trip was diving in the Great Barrier Reef, as both enjoyed diving, although Tina had less experience in ocean dives. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

On a fateful day, while diving with other group members at a depth of approximately 30 meters, the tragic incident occurred. According to Gabe, the current was stronger than expected, and Watson signaled to return to the safety rope. But, for confusing reasons, she sank quickly, and Gabe was unable to rescue her.

After a complex search and rescue operation, they finally found Tina lifeless at the bottom of the sea. The forensics determined that Tina Watson had died due to a gas embolism, indicating she had been deprived of oxygen before drowning.