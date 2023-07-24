Fatal Honeymoon: who is behind the murder of Tina Watson?
Tina Watson died on her honeymoon with her husband Gabe, but after this happened the police started to look for evidence to solve a puzzle around her.
In October 2003, they got married in an intimate ceremony and set off to Australia to celebrate their honeymoon, one of the most anticipated moments of the trip was diving in the Great Barrier Reef, as both enjoyed diving, although Tina had less experience in ocean dives. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.
LISTEN TO PODCAST «PASIÓN QUE MATA» CLICK HERE
On a fateful day, while diving with other group members at a depth of approximately 30 meters, the tragic incident occurred. According to Gabe, the current was stronger than expected, and Watson signaled to return to the safety rope. But, for confusing reasons, she sank quickly, and Gabe was unable to rescue her.
After a complex search and rescue operation, they finally found Tina lifeless at the bottom of the sea. The forensics determined that Tina Watson had died due to a gas embolism, indicating she had been deprived of oxygen before drowning.
Tina Watson’s Life Insurance
Suspicions about Gabe grew when it was revealed he had changed his version of the incident several times. Furthermore, he had urged her to increase her life insurance and make him the beneficiary, but she refused. This led to the belief that Gabe might have sought the insurance benefit.
Although he initially pleaded not guilty, Gabe eventually accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, resulting in a sentence of four and a half years in prison. However, due to good behavior, he served less than a year.
Family not happy with the sentence of Gabe Watson
The family was not satisfied with the conviction and fought for a fairer sentence, but their efforts were in vain. Tina Watson’s death left a deep pain and desolation in her family, and Tina’s father, Tommy, died shortly after his daughter due to cancer and grief.
The family also endured the indignation of witnessing Gabe desecrating Tina’s grave after her death. They witnessed his aggressive behavior and destruction of the tributes left in her memory.
Not enough evidence on the Fatal Honeymoon’s case
Despite everything, Gabe remarried after his release from prison, which caused outrage among the Watsons. Although Gabe was suspected of murdering his wife for life insurance motives, no compelling evidence was found to convict him of murder.
The Fatal Honeymoon case is a sad story of love and obsession that ended in tragedy. Although Gabe served time for involuntary manslaughter, justice and the Watson family were left dissatisfied, without finding a true explanation for her death.