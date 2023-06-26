Recently Karla Martínez was absent from Despierta América.

Fans worry that the popular host was fired.

Why wasn’t Karla on the show last week?

Karla Martínez is absent from Despierta América. Despierta América is one of the most popular Spanish-language shows today and for more than 20 years it been a favorite of viewers. One host in particular comes to mind when we think of the Univision show.

Karla Martínez has been the face of the show for an long time and and is beloved by her fans. That is why her recent absence has generated a wave of doubt and concern.

On Wednesday’s broadcast, almost all the hosts of the Univisión morning show were present, with the exception of the gorgeous Mexican presenter Karla Martínez. This generated a wave of confusion about why she wasn’t there.

Satcha Pretto, Raúl Martínez, Alan Tacher and Francisca were there as as usual, which made Karla’s absence stand out even more. People immediately commented on the show’s Instagram account.