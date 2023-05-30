Rumors resurface about a popular artist.

Fans are worried that Julio Iglesias is having health problems.

Is he in a wheelchair? Statements from people very close to Spanish singer Julio Iglesias have worried his fans because it’s being said that the 79-year-old artist is confined to a wheelchair and that his health may be declining, according to Tribuna. Last year there were similar rumors and Iglesias came out to deny that he had Alzheimer’s. Now, shortly after his 80th birthday, the gossip that his poor health is keeping him from performing has been circulating again. HE’S ISOLATED FROM HIS FRIENDS Matías Vázquez reported that the singer only has direct contact with a very small inner circle because he doesn’t want people to find out of his current condition. This could be upsetting his friends, as Alberto Mateyko hinted some time ago. Because they are unable to contact the singer so they’ve alerted the world that he may be in trouble.

Julio Iglesias wheelchair: THEY ASK HIM TO SHOW HIS FACE According to Alberto, Julio Iglesias is in a wheelchair, this alarmed Mateyko, who was unable to contact the singer. He publicly asked Julio to come forward and «show his face» so the public knows he is okay. «What is happening Julito? Why so much silence? That is why so many with so much conjecture, Jorge Rial said that Puma Rodríguez, when leaving your house, stated that he saw you in a wheelchair. Daniel Scioli later said that what Puma Rodríguez said is not true, but that was all over the media. Friend, I suggest you come out and show your face.»

WHAT IS WRONG WITH JULIO IGLESIAS? Journalist Cora Derbarbieri confirmed that Julio Iglesias was confined to a wheelchair and ventured to say that the he had a severe spinal cord injury when he was quite young, which is currently causing him problems because of age. Matías Vázquez pointed out that this injury had other types of unexpected consequences, since it was affecting his cognitive abilities, causing him memory loss: «They tell me that it is bad, the motor part and the cognitive part do not respond to Julio Iglesias, he directly no longer remembers his own songs.»

A GREAT CAREER A few years ago Julio Iglesias announced that he would retire from the stage. Since then he has rarely been seen before the cameras, which is why rumors about his health keep swirling. He has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He was born in Madrid in 1943 and began his musical career after suffering a car accident that prevented him from continuing to play soccer professionally.