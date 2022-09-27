The family of a Mexican man who was killed by police receives compensation.

Marco Antonio Napoles Rosales was arrested at a gas station in San Diego, California.

He was tased several times and suffered cardiac arrest.

The San Diego County, in California, agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to the family of Mexican Marco Antonio Napoles Rosales, who was killed by police in 2018, Mexican diplomatic authorities reported this Friday, according to the EFE agency and Vive USA.

Napoles died after being arrested by San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) officers on August 16, 2018. According to the SDSD, one of its officers responded to a call made by a gas station attendant in Fallbrook who reported a man refusing to leave the store.

WHAT WAS MARCO ANTONIO NAPOLES ROSALES DOING IN SAN DIEGO?

Napoles, born in Sonora, Mexico, had lived in California for 12 years. He went to the gas station to make a call after his car broke down on the highway. According to the immigrant’s family, the Mexican had had “a bad day” because he had no money and he had to walk several miles to the gas station, since he didn’t have a cell phone on hand.

According to the SDSD report, at Napoles’ request, the responding officer made two phone calls to the man’s family. After several minutes, and after the officer asked him several times to leave the premises, the two began a struggle when Napoles refused to hand over his backpack to be searched.