The San Diego County, in California, agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to the family of Mexican Marco Antonio Napoles Rosales, who was killed by police in 2018, Mexican diplomatic authorities reported this Friday, according to the EFE agency and Vive USA.
Napoles died after being arrested by San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD) officers on August 16, 2018. According to the SDSD, one of its officers responded to a call made by a gas station attendant in Fallbrook who reported a man refusing to leave the store.
WHAT WAS MARCO ANTONIO NAPOLES ROSALES DOING IN SAN DIEGO?
Napoles, born in Sonora, Mexico, had lived in California for 12 years. He went to the gas station to make a call after his car broke down on the highway. According to the immigrant’s family, the Mexican had had “a bad day” because he had no money and he had to walk several miles to the gas station, since he didn’t have a cell phone on hand.
According to the SDSD report, at Napoles’ request, the responding officer made two phone calls to the man’s family. After several minutes, and after the officer asked him several times to leave the premises, the two began a struggle when Napoles refused to hand over his backpack to be searched.
WHAT HAPPENED LATER?
After both fell to the ground, the Mexican man continued to resist arrest. Eight more officers arrived to provide backup. The police used a stun gun and a straitjacket to subdue Napoles. A video of the incident showed that he was tased at least six times. He is also heard screaming for help.
Marco Antonio Napoles Rosales was knocked unconscious at the scene and went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. In 2019, his mother Dolores Rosales, filed a lawsuit against the county, supported by the Mexican Consulate in San Diego. The lawsuit noted that Napoles was unarmed at the time of the arrest and had no criminal record.
WHAT ARE THE MEXICAN AUTHORITIES EXPECTING?
The consul general of Mexico, Carlos González Gutiérrez, said during a press conference that since the facts became known, “We have followed up on the investigation carried out by the local authorities.” The county agreed to pay $1,350,000 to end the lawsuit.
"We hope that this case will serve to remind everyone that the excessive use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances," emphasized the consul after a long "fight" to defend the civilian who died at the hands of police during his arrest.
MARCO ANTONIO NAPOLES ROSALES IS NOT ALONE
For her part, Vanessa Calva Ruiz, director of Consular Protection and Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, assured that the Mexican Government, through the consular network in the US, will continue to provide timely assistance to all Mexicans that require it, regardless of their immigration status.
"Our legal advice and representation tools are fundamental in the timely care of cases and in the support we provide to our population in the United States," she added after winning the case of Marco Antonio Nápoles Rosales, who died at the hands of police officers during his arrest.