Could families of the Titan victims sue OceanGate?

The passengers signed a waiver but experts say that may not matter.

Following the tragic incident involving OceanGate's Titan submarine, the company is now potentially facing severe legal consequences. With the confirmed death of all five crew members, it is speculated that OceanGate may be liable and could potentially face a million-dollar lawsuit as a result of this catastrophic event. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard has launched an official investigation to determine the cause of the implosion of the Titan submersible. The submarine was en route to explore the wreckage of the Titanic when the incident occurred. The investigation continues to unfold. COULD FAMILIES OF THE TITAN VICTIMS SUE OCEANGATE? Following the tragic deaths of the five crew members aboard the Titan submersible, concerns have arisen regarding potential legal repercussions for OceanGate, the company responsible for the ill-fated expedition. There are allegations that they disregarded warnings that could have prevented the tragedy. While OceanGate required expedition participants to sign lengthy waivers, there is a possibility that the company could still face legal ramifications if they are proven to have displayed serious negligence in this case. Relatives of the victims are anticipated to seek legal damages, according to El Financiero.

Why would the families sue? Michael Sturley, a professor of maritime law at the University of Texas, has shed light on the potential legal ramifications faced by the OceanGate company. According to Sturley, the relatives of the victims may have grounds to initiate a lawsuit against the company for reasons beyond seeking monetary compensation for damages. It remains uncertain whether the families will take any legal action. “It may well be that the surviving family members are so incredibly wealthy that they don’t really care about the money — there are reasons to sue other than to collect damages,» revealed Michael Sturley, who is a professor of maritime law at the University of Texas.

«They may do it because they are angry» According to the maritime law professor, it is possible that the relatives of the victims may choose to seek legal counsel and initiate a lawsuit against OceanGate in order to uncover the truth behind the events that led to the implosion of the Titan submarine. The professor emphasized that the families might pursue legal action out of anger and frustration. “They may want to bring a lawsuit in order to get the facts out, to learn what happened to their loved ones. They may do it because they’re angry,» Sturley said, according to El Financiero. While the situation surrounding the lawsuit remains uncertain, it is notable that Shahzada Dawood’s sister has spoken out about the tragedy.

Is the investigation ongoing? Following the disappearance of the Titan submersible and the tragic loss of all five individuals on board, the US Coast Guard has taken action by initiating an official investigation into the incident. According to EFE, this investigation aims to uncover the causes of the implosion experienced by the submersible while en route to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. The events surrounding the incident have raised numerous doubts and uncertainties, warranting a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. During a press conference, Rear Admiral John Mauger announced the convening of a marine board of inquiry by the Coast Guard. This board will be responsible for conducting a thorough investigation to determine the underlying factors that led to the tragedy. Moreover, the board possesses the authority to make recommendations to the appropriate authorities regarding the imposition of civil or criminal sanctions.

Who is in charge of the investigation? The investigation will be led by Captain Jason Neubauer, who explained at the press conference that the main objective is to «prevent something similar from happening» in the future, making «the necessary recommendations to improve marine safety around the world,» according to the EFE agency. The MBI, Neubauer said, is currently in its «initial evidence-gathering phase,» with the recovery of debris from the implosion in coordination with Canadian authorities. Last Friday, Canada reported the start of an investigation into the accident of the Titan submersible, EFE said.