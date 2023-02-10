Fabuloso bottles recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners recalled.

The bottles may be contaminated with bacteria.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported that they are recalling millions of bottles of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner. According to authorities, the cleaner will be withdrawn from the market due to possible bacterial contamination. At the moment, no people have been affected by the use of this cleaner. The authorities of the Consumer Product Safety Commission are in charge of the case and they released a statement regarding the recall. FABULOSO RECALL Through a press release, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that they are recalling millions of bottles of the popular Colgate-Palmolive product. In the statement, they pointed out that the recall of the products is due to possible contamination. The statement specified the codes of the products that were reported to possibly contain bacteria tat could harm people’s health. For this reason, they posted the images of the products and where they were sold.

Why was the cleaner recalled? The press release noted that the merchandise was recalled because it may contain bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens. The CPSC detailed that, in general, these are environmental organisms. “The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water,” the press release filed by the Consumer Product Safety Commission detailed.

Who is at risk? They also stipulated that the people most at risk are those with weakened immune systems as well as those suffering from a lung condition that could make an infection more dangerous. “People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” reported the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

What should consumers do? Likewise, they pointed out that if a person has a healthy immune system, they most likely will not be affected by the bacteria. The bacteria can affect people if it is inhaled or comes into contact through the eyes or an exposed skin wound. “The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria,” continued the statement. Filed Under: Fabuloso recall

What products are being recalled? Finally, the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that the Fabuloso recall includes products that could be found in shopping malls or convenience stores. Therefore, it is essential to note the codes and names of the products that could be contaminated. “This recall involves certain Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, which is a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces. The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.”