We present you the topics of episode 4 of La Huella OVNI

Sightings, extraterrestrial theories, and divine figures from another world

A documentary is about to arrive on History Channel.

Jorge Luis Luxor presents extraterrestrial theories on the fourth broadcast of La Huella OVNI.

Luxor interviews Giuliano, the coordinator of the Instagram page «OVNIS Art», which has become a compiler of UFO sighting material in Argentina.

Giuliano and he discuss why possible UFOs seem to hide and do not openly present themselves to humanity.

Extraterrestrial theories: Could we be the object of observation as an experiment? Could the alleged UFOs be time travelers? Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

They also mention the possibility that what is observed are faults from other dimensions.

Then, the topic of ancient civilizations and their relationship with supposed extraterrestrials beings enters the debate.

The discussion heats up as to how some people believe that ancient gods could have been extraterrestrials who came to teach humanity.

The pyramids and the Sphinx are the center of controversy, as in the episode we analyze the idea of extraterrestrial influence in ancient civilizations.