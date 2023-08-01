Extraterrestrial Theories: Alien Gods, Noises in the Sky, and Pandemic Alien Attack
- We present you the topics of episode 4 of La Huella OVNI
- Sightings, extraterrestrial theories, and divine figures from another world
Jorge Luis Luxor presents extraterrestrial theories on the fourth broadcast of La Huella OVNI.
Luxor interviews Giuliano, the coordinator of the Instagram page «OVNIS Art», which has become a compiler of UFO sighting material in Argentina.
Giuliano and he discuss why possible UFOs seem to hide and do not openly present themselves to humanity.
Extraterrestrial theories: Could we be the object of observation as an experiment? Could the alleged UFOs be time travelers? Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.
They also mention the possibility that what is observed are faults from other dimensions.
Then, the topic of ancient civilizations and their relationship with supposed extraterrestrials beings enters the debate.
The discussion heats up as to how some people believe that ancient gods could have been extraterrestrials who came to teach humanity.
The pyramids and the Sphinx are the center of controversy, as in the episode we analyze the idea of extraterrestrial influence in ancient civilizations.
Link between Extraterrestrial Theories, Religion, and Human Evolution
The broadcast continues with the religion-extraterrestrial gods relationship, and how many sacred texts mention technologies and knowledge related to the stars and cultivation.
Question, why is the human being the only species on Earth that has evolved with intelligence and the ability to create technology?
The answer leads to speculation about the possible extraterrestrial influence on our DNA and evolution.
The second part of the program focuses on the phenomenon of strange noises that were reported in various parts of the world during the quarantine.
Next Season of «Project Blue Book» on History Channel
Giuliano comments that there has been an increase in the number of sightings and that some videos show sounds that are difficult to explain.
He says that some believe the sounds have natural explanations and others relate them to extraterrestrial theories.
In the end, the program concludes with the announcement of the next season of «Project Blue Book» on History Channel.