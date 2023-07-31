We provide you with a brief summary of the topics we cover in this episode 2 of ‘La Huella OVNI.’

Alien animals, the mystery of the pyramids, extraterrestrials among us are some of the topics.

We don’t offer answers, but a respectful space for discussion about these mysteries.»

In this broadcast of La Huella OVNI, we address intriguing and controversial topics that have sparked the curiosity of the audience. Among them, the disconcerting question stands out: Could Covid-19 be an extraterrestrial attack? More than one has pondered this possibility.

Although some theories suggest this possibility, let’s remember that viruses and microorganisms are ancestral beings that have dominated Earth since ancient times. We must not forget to focus on understanding natural evolution and the relationship between humanity and nature. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here

Pyramids and other ancient constructions have also generated controversy. Were they created by extraterrestrial beings? It is fascinating to contemplate the precision and the potential purpose of these millennial structures. The result of human ingenuity, or perhaps, of advanced minds that preceded us?

But architecture is not the only topic of interest in this chapter. Are there extraterrestrial animals? Some propose the chupacabra theory is part of the extraterrestrial phenomena that lurk on our planet. It’s an interesting idea to analyze. The universe is vast and unknown. The possibility of extraterrestrial life in different forms is intriguing.