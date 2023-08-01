Here is the summary of episode number 6 of La Huella OVNI.

An orange book full of UFO sightings.

The stance of religion towards extraterrestrial life.

Jorge Luis Flores leads La Huella OVNI and in the sixth episode, he receives several questions about extraterrestrial life sent by listeners through audios and social networks.

We start this UFO-themed episode with a question from a listener named Mateo.

He talks about the mysterious sounds that are heard in the sky.

Jorge Luis offers several possible explanations, such as wind clashes, solar explosions, and paranormal explanations. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here

The next topic discussed is why man has not returned to the moon since the original lunar missions.

Possible reasons are debated, including the difficulty of the trip and the possibility that there is something hidden on the other side of the moon.

It is mentioned that some people have reported secret agreements with extraterrestrial civilizations, although there is no solid proof of this.

Then, the Catholic Church’s view on the possibility of extraterrestrial life is addressed.