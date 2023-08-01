La Huella OVNI: The Orange Book, Sounds in the Sky, and the CIA and Extraterrestrial Life
Explore the intriguing world of Extraterrestrial Life and discover testimonies, sightings, and unanswered questions in this captivating episode.
- Here is the summary of episode number 6 of La Huella OVNI.
- An orange book full of UFO sightings.
- The stance of religion towards extraterrestrial life.
Jorge Luis Flores leads La Huella OVNI and in the sixth episode, he receives several questions about extraterrestrial life sent by listeners through audios and social networks.
We start this UFO-themed episode with a question from a listener named Mateo.
He talks about the mysterious sounds that are heard in the sky.
Jorge Luis offers several possible explanations, such as wind clashes, solar explosions, and paranormal explanations. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.
Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here
The next topic discussed is why man has not returned to the moon since the original lunar missions.
Possible reasons are debated, including the difficulty of the trip and the possibility that there is something hidden on the other side of the moon.
It is mentioned that some people have reported secret agreements with extraterrestrial civilizations, although there is no solid proof of this.
Then, the Catholic Church’s view on the possibility of extraterrestrial life is addressed.
Extraterrestrial Life in Religion
Jorge Luis mentions that he has had conversations with priests who consider the existence of extraterrestrial life as part of God’s divine plan.
The program continues with the discussion about the large number of UFO sighting videos that are being shared these days.
It is suggested that quarantine and pollution reduction have allowed people to observe the sky more closely.
Jorge Luis encourages the audience to look at the sky and reflect on what they see, taking advantage of applications and tools to identify celestial objects.
Sightings in CIA documents
The recent declassification of CIA documents on UFOs, dating from the 1950s, is mentioned.
These documents contain reports of sightings and close encounters, but do not provide definitive evidence of the existence of extraterrestrials.
A person tells that his brother found a book with an orange cover in the office of a colonel in Argentina.
The book had a drawing of a UFO on the cover and it was said to be known as «the orange book».
Orange Book, sounds in the sky, and the God-UFO relationship
According to the testimony, this book was about sightings of objects that did not have a logical scientific explanation.
It contained a large number of testimonials from people with places, dates, and names related to UFO sightings.
Enjoy an Orange Book, noises in the sky, and the stance of religion towards the UFO phenomenon in this broadcast that leaves more than one person thinking!