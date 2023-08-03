Are we relatives of the extraterrestrials?
Discover the fascinating search for extraterrestrial life in 'La Huella Ovni Ep11', exploring sightings and theories about the origin of life.
- Summary of topics from the 11th broadcast of La Huella OVNI.
- The central theme is the origin of extraterrestrial life.
- Gold could be of extraterrestrial origin.
In this broadcast, we explore the extraterrestrial phenomenon through what has been done to find it.
The program began with astrobiology.
This is a relatively new science that seeks extraterrestrial life using space technology.
NASA and other space agencies focus on finding Earth-like planets, known as exoplanets.
Extraterrestrial life in the galaxy
This is done in order to detect the possibility of life on them.
Until recently, these planets were invisible to us.
But thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope, we have been able to make significant advancements in their detection.
Jesus posed an interesting question: Why do we look for life similar to our own?
Is there a biological relationship with extraterrestrials?
An astronomer explained that to search for life, we must first define what life is.
Since carbon is the best transmitter of DNA, it is considered that extraterrestrial life could share similarities with life on Earth.
However, other possibilities are also discussed, such as the existence of life based on silicon or other elements.
The possibility of extraterrestrial life is questioned due to the complexity of the universe.
The mystery of the origin of life
He ensures that the size of the universe suggests that there should be many forms of life.
But how life forms and the development of intelligence are still big mysteries.
We debated how or why life originated on Earth and how our mental capabilities arose.
Moving on to another topic, he explored the theory that gold is extraterrestrial.
UFO Metal
Some studies indicate that gold arrived on Earth through meteor impacts during the formation of the planet.
This has led to interesting conclusions about the role of gold in communication with celestial beings in different cultures around the world.
Also, we discuss with Adrián Nicala the recent sightings of lights and strange sounds in the west of Greater Buenos Aires were addressed.
These sightings have captured the attention of numerous people and highlight the ongoing search and research into the UFO mystery.
