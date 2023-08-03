Summary of topics from the 11th broadcast of La Huella OVNI.

The central theme is the origin of extraterrestrial life.

Gold could be of extraterrestrial origin.

In this broadcast, we explore the extraterrestrial phenomenon through what has been done to find it.

The program began with astrobiology.

This is a relatively new science that seeks extraterrestrial life using space technology.

NASA and other space agencies focus on finding Earth-like planets, known as exoplanets.

Extraterrestrial life in the galaxy

This is done in order to detect the possibility of life on them.

Until recently, these planets were invisible to us.

But thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope, we have been able to make significant advancements in their detection.

Jesus posed an interesting question: Why do we look for life similar to our own?