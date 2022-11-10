Explosion at Walmart in Playa del Carmen

There was an powerful explosion at a Walmart in Playa del Carmen.

Hundreds are evacuated from Plaza Petempich.

Burn injuries confirmed. There was a powerful explosion at a Walmart in Playa del Carmen, located in Plaza Petempich. People were evacuated on Wednesday while the police secured the scene. So far, two people have reported injuries. It was around two in the afternoon when a loud noise terrified hundreds of people who were in the vicinity. They immediately called 911 and cleared bystanders from the area. MOBILIZATION THROUGH THE CITY In a matter of minutes, dozens of firefighters, police and paramedics arrived at the scene after the explosion was reported. Authorities immediately proceeded to cordon off the area and protect the customers who were at the store. Some took refuge in different places in the square but, after finding out what had happened, the civil protection and police authorities agreed to evacuate at least 600 people who were shopping and enjoying restaurants.

WHAT HAPPENED? Firefighters determined that an accumulation of gas in the kitchen, combined with an open flame caused the explosion. At least two people suffered first and second degree burns, for which they were immediately transferred to the Area General Hospital. ADN 40 reported that the secretary general of the Ayuntamiento de Solidaridad, Kira Iris San, attended the scene on behalf of the president Lili Campos at the Multiplaza Petermpich and assured that the area was still cordoned off in the afternoon while emergency crews worked.

HAS IT REOPENED? For a few hours the area remained closed to both vehicular flow and customers but, after reviewing the facilities and making sure everything was under control, the authorities decided to reopen the area to traffic. Although it was said that the explosion was caused by a gas tank, there was also talk of the possibility that it was a short circuit. However, the Civil Protection authorities of the municipality of Solidaridad will investigate and determine the causes.

AWESOME REACTION VIDEOS Novedades de Quintana Roo shared video of the impressive mobilization of emergency personnel from the store's parking lot on Twitter. The whole place seems cordoned off and authorities were still there at four in the afternoon. No more was said about the condition of the two or three people who were said to have suffered burns, but it is known that they received medical attention at the General Hospital de la Zona. With information from La Verdad Noticias and Noticias Quintana Roo