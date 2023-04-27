Search

Inicio » English » Today » Deadly explosion at Chicago petroleum plant

Deadly explosion at Chicago petroleum plant

By 
  • A deadly explosion at a Chicago petroleum plant kills one.
  • One other person was injured in the blast.
  • The plant was located in a suburban area.

Deadly explosion at a Chicago petroleum plant. On the morning of Tuesday, April 25, an explosion was reported that killed one person and injured another.

Authorities went to the scene of the tragedy to analyze the situation and begin investigating the cause. The Seneca Petroleum plant is located in Lemont, Illinois in the suburbs of Chicago.

Explosion at petroleum plant sparks panic

Explosion at Chicago oil plant sparks panic
PHOTO: Twitter

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was killed and one person was injured in the explosion. They have not been identified at this time.

The person who was injured at the petroleum plant was taken to a nearby hospital in Joliet, Illinois. The person’s condition is not known at this time.

What caused the explosion?

Reveal the cause of the explosion
PHOTO: Twitter

The blast was caused when an asphalt tank suddenly exploded. This started a large fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Authorities indicated that there were no traces of hazardous materials, however it knocked down multiple power lines in the area, reports CBS News.

“Fire personnel do not believe that any type of hazardous materials situation has occurred and there is no danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Today
National
Regresar al Inicio
