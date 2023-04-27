A deadly explosion at a Chicago petroleum plant kills one.

One other person was injured in the blast.

The plant was located in a suburban area.

Deadly explosion at a Chicago petroleum plant. On the morning of Tuesday, April 25, an explosion was reported that killed one person and injured another.

Authorities went to the scene of the tragedy to analyze the situation and begin investigating the cause. The Seneca Petroleum plant is located in Lemont, Illinois in the suburbs of Chicago.

Explosion at petroleum plant sparks panic

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was killed and one person was injured in the explosion. They have not been identified at this time.

The person who was injured at the petroleum plant was taken to a nearby hospital in Joliet, Illinois. The person’s condition is not known at this time.