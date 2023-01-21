4 exercises to help reduce belly fat
Find out the best exercises to reduce belly fat! If you are one of the 60% of people in the world who suffers from excess abdominal fat, it is time to get down to work and start changing your physical activity to reduce your circumference.
Abdominal, or visceral, fat can occur at any age, and it increases the risk of getting type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and, in some cases, various types of cancer. Keep reading to discover the best exercises to reduce belly fat. We tell you which are 4 infallible!
4. Exercises to reduce belly fat: Walking
Cardiovascular exercise, along with a balanced diet, is an excellent way to reduce abdominal fat and get healthier. Something as simple as walking at a brisk pace in a park or on a treadmill will get your heart rate up.
A treadmill is great because the incline feature offers additional fat burning benefits. In most cases, and at least in a beginner stage, it is best to walk around 30 minutes a day to gradually reduce accumulated visceral fat. Without a doubt, walking is one of the best exercises to reduce belly fat!
3. Swimming
Among the best exercises to reduce belly fat is swimming. It strengthens your entire body and, at the same time, helps you burn enough calories to lose a few pounds in no time!
To lose a pound, you need to burn about 3,500 calories, so you’d need to swim an hour at least three days a week to lose half a pound of fat in two weeks. Without a doubt, an achievable goal that will help your body in more ways than you can imagine.
2. Strength training
Strength training is one of the best ways to consistently reduce belly fat. This is because lifting weights and resistance exercises cause your muscles to burn more calories at rest. This means that the more you work your muscles, the more calories you’ll burn per day, even when you’re not doing physical activity.
Try to eat a balanced diet that includes all food groups to achieve your goals more quickly. You can also include dance sessions, yoga, jump rope, swimming and other activities that interest you to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
1. Burpees
Burpees are anaerobic resistance exercises that uses your arms, legs, abdomen and back. This activity helps burn approximately ten calories per minute and achieve visceral fat loss that causes cardiovascular diseases.
This type of activity improves metabolism and strengthens muscles, which allows you to continue burning calories even when you’re resting. Like any other type of training or exercise to reduce belly fat, it’s important to consult a trainer to avoid injury and get the best results.