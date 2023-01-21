Find out the best exercises to get rid of belly fat!

Excess abdominal fat is associated with cardiovascular disease.

According to the WHO, visceral fat affects more than 60% of the world’s population.

Find out the best exercises to reduce belly fat! If you are one of the 60% of people in the world who suffers from excess abdominal fat, it is time to get down to work and start changing your physical activity to reduce your circumference.

Abdominal, or visceral, fat can occur at any age, and it increases the risk of getting type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and, in some cases, various types of cancer. Keep reading to discover the best exercises to reduce belly fat. We tell you which are 4 infallible!

4. Exercises to reduce belly fat: Walking

Cardiovascular exercise, along with a balanced diet, is an excellent way to reduce abdominal fat and get healthier. Something as simple as walking at a brisk pace in a park or on a treadmill will get your heart rate up.

A treadmill is great because the incline feature offers additional fat burning benefits. In most cases, and at least in a beginner stage, it is best to walk around 30 minutes a day to gradually reduce accumulated visceral fat. Without a doubt, walking is one of the best exercises to reduce belly fat!