Conexion Divina is a regional Mexican group made up of three girls.

Liz, Sandra and Ashlee are breaking all stereotypes.

The band tells us about their upcoming projects! Exclusive: Conexión Divina is a regional Mexican group made up of three very talented girls. Their names are Liz, Sandra and Ashlee and they are venturing into the world of music with many projects on the horizon. On this occasion, these three talented young girls are ready to show the world that not all regional Mexican groups are men and they are breaking all the rules. They talk exclusively to MundoNow about the plans they have for the future and everything about their music! Conexion Divina talks about their latest single Cambio de Canción Liz, Sandra and Ashlee talked to us about Cambio de Canción, which basically talks about heartbreak. This beautiful single was released on February 9 and talks about what many feel when they have a broken heart. “This song talks about heartbreak, and when you wait for a person. It seems to us that on February 14 there are more single people than people with a partner, so we wanted everyone to feel included,” said the girls of Conexión Divina.

The themes that inspired them to create Cambio de Canción Adiós Amor and A Través del Vaso were two of the songs that had an impact at different points in the artists’ lives which is why in this song about heartbreak they mention some verses from artists such as Banda Los Sebastianes and Nodal. “A Través del Vaso is about missing someone, that you cannot live without that person, and Adiós Amor is about when you’re going to get over that person, you are ready, forgetting the other person and I think we wanted to put the messages of those two songs in one because it’s very clear that when you hear that name, you know the feeling and it is very easy to identify,” they explained.

Conexion Divina is breaking down barriers The girls of Conexión Divina — Ashlee, Sandra and Liz — are more than ready to continue releasing new music and they say that many people will like it. These young women who are entering the regional Mexican world are being catalogedas, the first group made up of women. “We want to break the stereotype that women always have to look a certain way to be an artist, the same tone of voice… We want to show that women can do the same as men, sometimes even much better. We are proud to represent femininity, and that is what we represent,” they said.

The girls have a message It should be noted that they will also soon be performing at Coachella 2023, where they will share the stage with various world-class artists. Finally, the girls say they want to share music from a woman’s point of view. “Men are weaker, and I think that women have a lot to say on our side. We’re not always the bad guys in the story, they are sometimes the bad guys in the story and I would like many women to have music to represent themselves.” Conexión Divina can be heard on Spotify and other music platforms.