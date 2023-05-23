Toni Costa’s girlfriend Evelyn Beltrán shares bikini mirror selfie (PHOTOS)

Evelyn Beltrán shares a cheeky bikini mirror selfie.

Toni Costa’s gorgeous girlfriend shows off her assets.

Are she and Adamari López competing?

Mexican model Evelyn Beltrán, who is dating Spanish dancer Toni Costa, decided to share a sexy bikini mirror selfie on Instagram. The influencer got some surprising reactions.

The relationship between Adamari López’s ex and the Mexican model is still going strong more than a year after they began dating. The couple is making future plans and everyone is waiting for an engagement announcement.

Evelyn Beltrán and Toni Costa

Evelyn Beltran is a Mexican influencer and model and she has a son with her ex Timbo Domínguez. She and Toni Costa met and fell completely in love with each other.

A few months after Adamari made her break up with Toni Costa official, the Spanish dancer met Beltrán. However, the relationship was not confirmed until a few months later.