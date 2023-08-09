Evangelical pastor dies while preaching in Mexico

Roberto Rivera will be remembered for his dedication.

He passed away in the middle of a church service.

How did he die?

The evangelical world is in mourning following the passing of Pastor Roberto Rivera, who died at the age of 66.

His death leaves an immense void in the religious community he loved and served throughout his life.

With profound sadness, his faithful followers remember his fervent faith and compassion towards others.

Rivera will be remembered for his passion for spreading the message of the gospel to all believers who cherished him.

Described as a humble and dedicated man, Rivera leaves an irreplaceable void in his church and beyond.

Through his teachings, he touched the lives of countless believers, inspiring hope and love.

His passing leaves a deep void in those who had the privilege of knowing and admiring him.

Despite the pain of his loss, his followers find solace in his reunion with God.