Ricardo Montaner’s daughter Evaluna posts a video dancing around in a bra (PHOTOS)
Evaluna dances around in her bra. The Montaner family’s scandals are quite odd. The two who have caused the most controversy are Evaluna Montaner, daughter of the famous singer Ricardo Montaner, and her husband, Colombian singer Camilo.
The couple is famous because, in addition to being big personalities online, they are also known for being eccentric. Now, the singer’s daughter appeared in a way we’ve never seen her before.
Colombian singer Camilo shared a particularly odd video on Instagram. His wife, Evaluna Montaner, is walking and dancing in a silly way.
Ricardo Montaner’s daughter is dancing around the room with her shirt pulled over her head, showing her bra. Camilo added the following description to the video: “Send this video to someone without any explanation. Bye”
People question Evaluna’s strange behavior
It’s nothing new for Evaluna and Camilo to give fans a lot to talk about because of their eccentricities. However for many internet users, this video was a bit risqué. Some people felt Evaluna was showing too much skin.
“They are weird and whoever says otherwise has problems.” “I’m very weird.” “That Evaluna pretends to be a Christian and well she likes to show the strings of her thong.” “I don’t understand why this couple always mentions God but they do and promote everything that God hates.” “When ridicule reaches the extreme,” are some of the comments.
Some say Evaluna looks fantastic after having a baby
There were those who highlighted Evaluna’s figure. “It’s really impressive, let’s remember that it was a few months ago that she gave birth to her baby Indigo.” “I’m shocked! No trace of a pregnancy.” “Wow the abdomen… there was no pregnancy there,” to name a few.
To announce their recent baby, the couple shared a photo of the newborn’s tiny feet as his dad holds him.