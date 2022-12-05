José Eduardo Derbez talks about his father’s mental health.

The Mexican actor gets bad news about his accident. Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez had a serious accident that he has been recovering from for months. He seriously injured one of his shoulders and, according to his statements, it was shattered. However, he continues with physical therapy and says he is slowly improving. Despite all this, Derbez has been having a hard time, not only in terms of the severe pain that the recovery of the mobility of his shoulder causes him, but also emotionally, as the renowned actor has talked about how hard it's been. Eugenio Derbez's painful recovery On August 28, 2022, when it was revealed that Mexican actor and producer Eugenio Derbez had a terrible accident that cost him the use of his right shoulder. This has forced him to put off scheduled projects, according to People en Español. Over time, Derbez has been trying to resume professional life. However, he still hasn't regained mobility in his arm. This has made the Mexican actor depressed, as he himself indicated in recent statements.

His son says that Eugenio has been depressed Eugenio's son, José Eduardo Derbez, recently told Ventaneando that his father was depressed for a while after the accident and having to take a break from acting. However, he said that he is already doing much better. "He was down (depressed) the first few days. Right now, I feel he's got a lot of attitude, a lot of energy and a lot of desire to get ahead," he told People en Español. "It was just a bad blow. A few bad days, bad months, nothing happens. He will be able to lift his arm," he stated.

Eugenio Derbez's son talks about how supportive Alessandra Rosaldo has been to his father José Eduardo also discussed the fact that his father's wife, singer Alessandra Rosaldo, has been very supportive of him after his terrible accident. "Alexandra Rosaldo has very much supported him," he said according to Yahoo. The actor who plays Ludoviko P.Luche has been resuming his projects little by little, he recently gave some statements about how his health is improving. But he has not received good news. In fact, many people are worried.

Will he be able to use his arm again? "I'm doing very well, there are people who still think I'm in bed but no, I'm doing very, very well, better than I expected after getting 17 fractures in this area (points to the shoulder). The doctors told me that I was not going to be able to raise my arm beyond my shoulder anymore," said Eugenio Derbez in a recent live on social media. He went on, "My idea is to challenge the doctors and achieve it," he added. Of course, he displayed his usual humor in his statements, "They have already removed the sling… They have not stopped me from being 'sling', they have not removed that, but they have already removed the sling." (WATCH VIDEO HERE).