Is Eugenio Derbez working as an Amazon delivery man now? (VIDEO)

Is Eugenio Derbez an Amazon delivery man?

He shocks fans by delivering their packages in person.

Eugenio Derbez is an Amazon delivery man? The famous actor, producer and businessman Eugenio Derbez, raised questions when he appeared in a completely unexpected role. His new venture had him trending on social media. A video of the La Familia P. Luche actor began to circulate, showing him dressed as an Amazon delivery man and bringing people their packages. Naturally, people began wondering if he was having money trouble.

Is Eugenio Derbez in trouble? At 61 years old, Eugenio has earned the love of all of Mexico, Latin America, and even the United States, since he is one of the most popular Mexican comedians. However, many think that his comedic legacy has ended, because Derbez appeared as an Amazon delivery man in a recent video.

What’s the real story? Eugenio Derbez has made it clear to his 19 million Instagram followers that, in addition to acting, he also has other hobbies, but the truth is that for several days the actor and producer decided to pose as an Amazon delivery man to surprise a few lucky fans. In the video shared by the Mexican actor, he can be seen walking several streets in Mexico, where he delivered packages and Amazon customers were very surprised to realize who was bringing them their merch.