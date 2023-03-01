It’s rumored infidelity led to Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín’s divorce.

Did Apio Quijano have an affair with Rubín?

He finally breaks his silence. A week ago, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín took the internet by surprise when they officially announced their separation. Some believe that cheating led to the split and internet users were quick to say singer Apio Quijano was Rubín’s alleged lover. Now Apio Quijano has finally decided to break his silence and send a message about all the rumors. It turns out that the singer is not very happy about what’s being said. Apio Quijano is rumored to have been Rubín’s lover Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín publicly announced their separation on Instagram last Wednesday. The former couple confirmed that they had made the decision to end their marriage five months ago and are now sharing the news with the public. However, since the news broke, netizens have been trying to figure out if there was a third party who is responsible for the split. After a video surfaced where Quijano and Rubín look very affectionate on stage, people say that they were lovers.

Apio Quijano responds to allegations of infidelity After a video of the 90’s Pop Tour went viral where Erik Rubín and Apio Quijano looked very affectionate, rumors began to take off. They had a romantic moment during a song where they pretended to kiss. However, after the powerful rumors reached Erik Rubín, the singer decided to share a message on Instagram explaining that it was just part of the show. “Gentlemen, it’s a show… It’s clear to me that there are very stupid people,” he said in the video.

Erik Rubín’s alleged lover speaks out Apio Quijano also spoke out on social media. The singer shared a message with his followers that makes it clear how he feels about being singled out as the person responsible for Rubín and Andrea Legarreta’s divorce. “Beautiful family: By this means I tell you that I am going to be absent from the networks for a while. Today there are real problems in the world for you to focus your attention on instead of gossip and everything that’s being said about me. I’ll leave for mental and emotional health. Out of respect for Erik and Andrea’s process and out of respect for myself. I’ll be back soon. Thanks for your support.”

Criticism rains down on Apio Quijano After Apio Quijano shared with the message on Instagram, internet users took the opportunity to flood the posts with comments asking about Rubín. “So it’s true?” “First they cuddle up at the concerts now they say it was a show!! And now out of respect for Andrea! And the daughters!!” “I remind you that everything comes out and is paid for.” “For mental health, problems are faced, you don’t run away from a lie, I miss you, where was your learning?”