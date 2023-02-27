Erik Rubín talks about his split from Andrea Legarreta (VIDEO)

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín announce they are divorcing.

The singer breaks his silence.

“I think it’s very clear now.” On Wednesday, February 22, Mexican host Andrea Legarreta announced in a statement on social media that she and her husband Erik Rubín are divorcing. They had been married for more than 22 years so the news was surprising. The host of the Televisa morning show Hoy revealed that she had ended her relationship with the Mexican actor on her official Instagram account. During the show Andrea broke down in tears when asked about what she’s going through. Erik Rubín talks about divorce “Today we have decided to share something very personal, a decision that has not been easy and that we made more than five months ago and we want to share it with those who have accompanied us throughout our lives,” the 51-year-old Mexican revealed through tears. After this Ventaneando reporters found Legarreta’s ex-husband at the Mexico City Airport. They immediately asked the singer and for his opinion about what happened with the mother of his daughters.

“Look, I think it’s very clear” According to Heraldo de Mexico, Erik Rubín was with his colleagues from the 90’s Pop Tour on a tour throughout Mexico. The singer did not want to give any more details about the divorce. “Look, I think that what is in the statement is very clear there and… what else can I tell you? I mean, there is nothing more to say.” Then he was asked about how his daughters took the news: “Very well, fortunately the truth is something that we have also discussed with them for a long time, and so we are calm,” said Rubín.

He asks for his privacy to be respected The media applauded the couple’s decision, since they say that very few couples dare to take that step. The singer replied: “Thank you very much, but what can I tell you guys? It’s a difficult, painful moment, I ask you please respect, because what else can I say about this matter.” He continued: “Put yourselves in our shoes, it would also be nice if you put yourselves in our shoes, I know that your job is to inform and get the story out, but put yourselves in our shoes and what I least want right now is to talk about it and deepen, then hopefully we can have this respect.”

Erik Rubín did not want to give more details about the split The former member of Timbiriche was told what Andrea had said tearfully on her show: “We have experienced wonderful moments, we have grown, we have learned a lot and overcome very hard moments… as surely most couples have.” “It’s very clear there what is in the text is what it is, there is nothing behind it, there is nothing dark, fortunately we are taking it in a positive way, and please I ask you to put yourselves in our shoes and I no longer want to talk about it because it’s painful,” concluded the Mexican singer.