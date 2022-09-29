Tamara Falcó catches her boyfriend cheating days after announcing her engagement.

Enrique Iglesias’ sister makes a drastic decision.

Tamara's fiancé publicly apologizes for his infidelity. Tamara Falcó, sister of singer Enrique Iglesias, is going through perhaps one of the hardest times of her life. Now she's forced to make a drastic decision that has to do with the future she thought she would have with her fiancé. It turns out that the beautiful fashion designer happily announced her engagement to businessman Íñigo Onieva because he asked for her hand and she happily agreed to marry him. However, her joy would not last long because she caught him cheating just days later. How the scandal broke A few days after Falcó happily announced her engagement and posted a photograph with her fiancé, showing off her ring, a photograph of him kissing another woman was leaked. The media scandal took over social media. After the media published these compromising photographs, the fashion designer deleted the post about her engagement, which is speculated to be a sign of her having made the drastic decision not to marry Íñigo Onieva. But this is only a speculation.

Tamara's fiancé makes a public apology According to People en Español, the couple was recently seen at a public event but the Marquise's fiancé said that these photos had nothing to do with the present, implying that they were taken a long time ago. After the photographs were leaked, the prestigious businessman posted an Instagram story where he explains what happened and confesses his infidelity. "In the videos broadcast I appear in an unacceptable act, for which I am absolutely sorry and devastated. I apologize for not being honest and I apologize to Tamara and her family publicly," said the statement. In addition, in the last few hours she was seen walking her dog and looking visibly upset. She did not want to give any statement about it. (HERE THE VIDEO)

Íñigo Onieva says that he's "completely in love" In addition to asking the media for discretion, Tamara's boyfriend, Inigo Onieva, said that the socialite is "the woman of my life" and that he is "completely in love" with her. So far, Enrique Iglesias' sister has not issued any statement. Tamara Falcó has been receiving many messages of support on social media, some even advising her on what she should do. Meanwhile, her fiancé's Instagram is filled with messages of hate and contempt for what he did to his fiancée.

Followers send Tamara messages of support and advise her to break her engagement "Tamara, for the love I have for you and for how much I know you are worth and what a good woman with values ​​and faithful to her friends you are, I ask you to listen to us, get this guy out of your life, he's a built-in narcissist, he will stick like a tick to you. He uses you, he's a playboy," says a comment on Instagram. "It's difficult when you're in love, but you have everything to be happy with another person, and not with this boy who I tell you from experience will make you very very unhappy, I wish you the best." "You're a very tender and spiritual girl who doesn't deserve to be disrespected like that. Don't lower your head and show that you have a lot of dignity. DON'T MARRY THAT DUDE he doesn't deserve you. God will send you a man who values ​​you and doesn't play games with you. Cheer up."