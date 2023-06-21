Enrique Iglesias cancels concerts due to illness again

Enrique Iglesias had to cancel another concert due to illness.

The singer has been suffering from pneumonia since May.

Enrique Iglesias’ mother speaks about her son’s health. Enrique Iglesias had to cancel another concert due to illness. The renowned Spanish singer has been facing ongoing health issues and, unfortunately, there has been no sign of improvement. He had to cancel another concert on June 13 and issued a statement apologizing. Regrettably, it appears that there has been no improvement the No Me Digas que No singer’s condition, since he was forced to cancel an appearance in May. Enrique Iglesias continues to suffer from health problems According to Quien, Enrique Iglesias has pneumonia, which is why his appearance in the Tecate Emblema event, which will take place at the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, was canceled. Other artists will still perform. Now in a new statement, Bailando and Subeme la Radio singer has just posted on his Instagram account that he is still strictly prohibited from fulfilling his obligations, because his condition is not improving.

Enrique Iglesias posted a statement on Instagram The star posted in an Instagram story: “Dear fans, much to my regret, it will be impossible for me to appear at the show in Mexico tonight. I have pneumonia and the doctors have advised me to rest completely and prohibited me from getting on the plane.» According Quien, the singer had hoped he would be better in time for the show. Unfortunately, Julio Iglesias’ son has now confirmed that it will be impossible for him to even be in an enclosed space with other people.

Enrique Iglesias’ mother breaks her silence regarding her son’s health The singer’s mother, Isabel Preysler, recently broke her silence to the media regarding her son’s illness. After canceling several performances and temporarily pausing his career to focus on his recovery, she said they had gone through a terrible scare. «It was quite a scare, but thankfully he is now back home. My son is highly responsible, and canceling the concert was a major disappointment for him as he is a true professional,» she shared in an interview with journalist Carlos Pérez Gimeno.

Enrique Iglesias will continue resting She also stressed that her son is stable, but continues to rest. «Fortunately he’s recovering, although he’s still in bed, and we hope that in a few days he can return to his professional activity,» she said in the interview. Fans of Enrique Iglesias have been sending him messages on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery and saying that they hope to see him again on stage soon, since he has been absent for a while.