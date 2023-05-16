Search

Enrique Iglesias cancels a concert in Mexico City after pneumonia diagnosis

Enrique Iglesias cancels a concert in Mexico City after pneumonia diagnosis

By 
  • Enrique Iglesias canceled a concert in Mexico City.
  • The singer was diagnosed with pneumonia.
  • Fans are worried about his health.

Bad news keeps hitting the world of entertainment. Today, renowned and award-winning Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias announced on social media that he was forced to cancel his concert in Mexico City after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The Madrid singer posted the news on his official Instagram account. In addition, he also announced who will appear at the festival where he was scheduled to play.

In his Instagram stories, Enrique Iglesias revealed he’s been diagnosed with pneumonia and consequently made the decision to cancel a performance in Mexico that he had been excited about.

Iglesias’ statement says: “Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in México. I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane,” said the singer.

The festival announced that he will not be able to attend due to health problems

Similarly, the Tecate Emblema festival, where Enrique Iglesias was scheduled to perform, announced that the Spanish singer will not be able to perform due to pneumonia.

“As Enrique Iglesias unfortunately announced on his social media, despite all the efforts made, due to strict medical indication, he will not be able to go on stage at the Tecate Emblema due to the fact that he has pneumonia,” the festival statement said.

Iglesias announces who will perform at Tecate Emblema

After the worrying announcement that Iglesias made on social media, the singer posted a statement about who will perform at the Tecate Emblema festival and once again apologized for not being able to attend.

“To all the fans who will attend Tecate Emblema today, we inform you that the appearance of the princess of Latin pop Danna Paola has been confirmed, as well as some bands such as Kabah, Magneto, Caló, JNS, The Sacados and Litzy.”

Fans complain about the cancelation

The singer’s fans commented on Tecate Emblema’s post expressing their anger and disapproval because Enrique Iglesias was not going to perform.

“Are you going to refund the tickets for Saturday purchased as a subscription? I’m not interested in going today anymore.” “I was going today for Enrique Iglesias and tomorrow for Robbie Williams, will you refund me for today?” are two of the comments left by angry fans.

