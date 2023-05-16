Enrique Iglesias canceled a concert in Mexico City.

The singer was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Fans are worried about his health.

Bad news keeps hitting the world of entertainment. Today, renowned and award-winning Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias announced on social media that he was forced to cancel his concert in Mexico City after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The Madrid singer posted the news on his official Instagram account. In addition, he also announced who will appear at the festival where he was scheduled to play.

In his Instagram stories, Enrique Iglesias revealed he’s been diagnosed with pneumonia and consequently made the decision to cancel a performance in Mexico that he had been excited about.

Iglesias’ statement says: “Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in México. I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane,” said the singer.