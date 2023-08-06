We all know and love Nely Galán. After all, in 2012 she brought us The Adelante Movement, giving Latinas a platform to network, train, and connect with one another on all matters related to empowering women through financial self-reliance. Truth be told, Nely gave us a home, a place to really grow.

Which is why we cannot contain our excitement about her latest project, SELF MADE, a platform that includes a book, a website, an app (available on apple and android), a national tour, and a video series about self-made women—focused on empowering ALL women—and especially other multi-cultural women—to control their futures by taking charge of their financial realities right now.

SELF MADE will encourage you to take control of your future

SELF MADE is a not just a book—it’s a veritable manifesto. It’s for any woman who is ready to take control of her financial future, on her terms. The book is as much a jolt of inspiration as it is a how-to. It’s a comprehensive outline of not only how to understand, but also what it really takes to become self-reliant.

So, as you start assembling your summer reading list, or thinking about books to gift to college grads in your life (or any woman in your life!), here are 10 reasons why we say SELF MADE is a must-read: