Cold-blooded! Elías Gudiño shot and killed 3 men (PHOTOS)

Elías Gudiño was arrested for a triple murder in Ohio.

Three men were found bound, gagged and shot in the head.

Gudiño, 58, refuses to give a motive for this brutal massacre. Elías Gudiño perpetrated a brutal massacre in Summit County, Ohio. He shot and killed three men in a wooded area. Gudino, 58, is accused of the cold blooded murder of Inmer Reyes, 25, Vīctor Varela Rodríguez, 31 and Domingo Castillo Reyes, 35. Elías Gudiño murder spree could have been worse as he also shot a fourth person who, miraculously, survived being shot in the head in the dense Ohio woods where the crime occurred. For his protection, authorities have not revealed the name of the man who survived. Elías Gudiño is accused of a brutal triple murder in Ohio At the time of writing this story, authorities have not determined a motive for Elías Gudiño’s brutal crime. The incident has the entire Hispanic community in Ohio reeling. At his first hearing before a judge, he refused to explain his actions. The bodies of the victims were found in the woods surrounding the cities of Akron and Copley, Ohio, so the crime investigation involved the Akron Police Department (APD) and the Copley Police Department (CPD), among other agencies.

The victims were bound and gagged and left in the woods The arrest warrant against Elías Gudiño, consulted by MundoNow, details that on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8:55 a.m., a person who was driving on Cordova Avenue on the outskirts of Akron spied two bodies lying among the brush. The driver called 911 to report the first two victims. APD officers were shocked to find two deceased men who were bound and gagged.

One man survived the attack Detectives from the APD Homicide Division were already at the scene of the first two bodies when another person called 911. That second person explained that she had just seen two injured men on the side of Wright Road. Wright Road is in the jurisdiction of CPD officers so Copley City detectives responded to the scene. Then alarms went off because the two men were bound and gagged in the same way as the first two victims. One of the men at the scene was in serious condition but alive.

Elías Gudiño has a long record of drug trafficking During the joint CPD and APD investigations into the case, detectives found evidence linking Elias Gudiño to the death of Inmer Reyes, Vīctor Varela Rodríguez and Domingo Castillo Reyes, plus the attack on the other man. The four men had been kidnapped from their homes and taken to the woods to be shot in the head. The detectives discovered that Elías Gudiño had been arrested in 2010 for running a drug trafficking network in the Hispanic neighborhoods of Akron, Ohio. He was released from a federal prison in 2017 and since then has kept a low profile until he was arrested for the triple homicide. Authorities believe there are more people involved.