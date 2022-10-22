US Election 2022: Am I allowed to deliver someone else’s ballot?

Am I allowed to deliver someone else’s ballot?

US Elections 2022. Am I allowed to deliver someone else’s ballot? In most states, the answer is yes, but there may be restrictions. For example, in some states, such as Arizona, they only allow caregivers, family members, or household members to cast someone else’s ballot. Other states, like California, allow the ballot to be turned in by anyone chosen by the voter as long as they do not receive a payment for the ballots they collect.

According to The Associated Press, some states require designated persons to sign a document confirming that they have the authority to cast someone else’s ballot. A few states explicitly prohibit casting someone else’s ballot. Others have no law about it.

Election 2022: More than half of the states have laws that explicitly allow a third party to deliver a completed ballot

In total, more than half of the states have laws that explicitly allow a third party to deliver a completed ballot, according to a tally by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Laws that allow for ballot collection are designed to make voting more convenient, and for people who cannot get around or drop off a ballot on their own.

Political groups and campaigns from both parties have run ballot collection programs with the goal of increasing turnout and helping older, homebound, disabled, or rural voters send their ballots back