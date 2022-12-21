El Paso mayor declares a state of emergency due to influx of migrants.

Oscar Leeser is requesting additional support.

People are wandering the streets in frigid temperatures.

On Saturday, the mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso, declared a state of emergency over concern about his municipality’s ability to manage the influx of migrants crossing the southern border of the United States, according to The Associated Press.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency to allow the city, on the border with Mexico, access to additional resources that are expected to be needed when removals authorized under Title 42 end on December 21, according to the El Paso Times.

THE MAYOR IS TRYING TO PROTECT THE MIGRANTS

Leeser had been resistant to declaring a state of emergency, but said he had decided to take the action after seeing people on the streets of downtown in freezing temperatures, according to the Times. “This is not how we want to treat people,” Leese said during a news conference Saturday night.

A ruling last Friday by the DC Court of Appeals meant that the restrictions that have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the United States in recent years would be lifted on Wednesday, barring new appeals.