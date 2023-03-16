Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Weather » Weather: El Niño and La Niña wreak havoc in the Atlantic (PHOTOS)

Weather: El Niño and La Niña wreak havoc in the Atlantic (PHOTOS)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • How do La Niña and El Niño affect weather?
  • Are more natural disasters coming to the US?
  • The differences between both natural phenomena are explained.

There have been a number of unexpected natural phenomena in recent months, wreaking serious havoc in various parts of the US. However, after these rather rough three years, hurricane activity could be subsiding.

This was happening in the Atlantic, while there is a drought in the west, according to Telemundo. We are now considered to be in a “neutral” condition at this time, and we could see El Niño arriving in late summer or fall.

How do El Niño and La Niña affect us?

The El Niño and La Niña phenomenon
PHOTO: Twitter

La Niña is a cooling of the Pacific which affects weather around the world. La Niña causes Atlantic storms in the US and is associated with hurricanes.

In the west it causes significant droughts, forest fires and winter storms. La Niña is more aggressive than El Niño, according to Telemundo, since studies say it attacks in a more brutal way.

The differences between La Niña and El Niño

PHOTO: Twitter

While La Niña causes more Atlantic storms, El Niño makes it harder for them to form. However that doesn’t mean they don’t still happen, indicated Telemundo. The United States has faced a great wave of natural disasters in recent months.

These have come in the form of electrical and winter storms and have caused more than a billion dollars of damage in the United States. La Niña causes climatic conditions in India to become wetter, while El Niño makes Australia and the Amazon drier.

Etiquetas: ,
Weather
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Weather: El Niño and La Niña wreak havoc in the Atlantic (PHOTOS)

More storms forecast in Texas through Friday

Another powerful storm system will sweep across the country this week
Dos tormentas podrían dejar más 40 millones de personas en riesgo en EEUU

Two storms threaten more than 40 million in the US

More winter storms and rain expected in California