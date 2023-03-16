Weather: El Niño and La Niña wreak havoc in the Atlantic (PHOTOS)

How do La Niña and El Niño affect weather?

Are more natural disasters coming to the US?

The differences between both natural phenomena are explained.

There have been a number of unexpected natural phenomena in recent months, wreaking serious havoc in various parts of the US. However, after these rather rough three years, hurricane activity could be subsiding.

This was happening in the Atlantic, while there is a drought in the west, according to Telemundo. We are now considered to be in a “neutral” condition at this time, and we could see El Niño arriving in late summer or fall.

How do El Niño and La Niña affect us?

La Niña is a cooling of the Pacific which affects weather around the world. La Niña causes Atlantic storms in the US and is associated with hurricanes.

In the west it causes significant droughts, forest fires and winter storms. La Niña is more aggressive than El Niño, according to Telemundo, since studies say it attacks in a more brutal way.