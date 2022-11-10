El Rudy, the brother of El Marro was arrested.

El Marro was the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel.

The cartel stole hydrocarbon by milking pipelines.

El Marro’s brother is arrested. On Tuesday there was good news regarding the arrest of one of the most wanted criminals in recent years. Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, announced the arrest of Juan Rodolfo Yépez — also known as El Rudy. He is the brother of El Marro, former leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel.

During Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference the Secretary of Defense announced the arrest of the famous criminal, brother of the already well-known José Antonio Yépez, alias El Marro, another of the most wanted drug traffickers in the country.

Authorities arrest El Marro’s brother

“In Tecate, on the 8th at the Army military post, four people were arrested, the vehicle and the four people were searched, $60,000 and 40,500 pesos were found, whose possession they couldn’t explain,” Luis Cresencio began.

Later, he confirmed the capture of the hit man: “Among them the brother of ‘El Marro’, this person is Juan Rodolfo Yépez Ortiz, ‘El Rudy’, ‘El Rodo’, was arrested today at dawn,” he stated during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference.