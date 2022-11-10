Inicio » English » The brother of El Marro, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, is arrested The brother of El Marro, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel, is arrested El Rudy, the brother of El Marro was arrested. El Marro was the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel. The cartel stole hydrocarbon by milking pipelines. By Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín Nombre* Email* Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas El Rudy, the brother of El Marro was arrested. El Marro was the leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel. The cartel stole hydrocarbon by milking pipelines. El Marro’s brother is arrested. On Tuesday there was good news regarding the arrest of one of the most wanted criminals in recent years. Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, announced the arrest of Juan Rodolfo Yépez — also known as El Rudy. He is the brother of El Marro, former leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel. During Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference the Secretary of Defense announced the arrest of the famous criminal, brother of the already well-known José Antonio Yépez, alias El Marro, another of the most wanted drug traffickers in the country. Authorities arrest El Marro’s brother TWITTER PHOTO “In Tecate, on the 8th at the Army military post, four people were arrested, the vehicle and the four people were searched, $60,000 and 40,500 pesos were found, whose possession they couldn’t explain,” Luis Cresencio began. Later, he confirmed the capture of the hit man: “Among them the brother of ‘El Marro’, this person is Juan Rodolfo Yépez Ortiz, ‘El Rudy’, ‘El Rodo’, was arrested today at dawn,” he stated during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference. El Rudy is arrested TWITTER PHOTO Juan Rodolfo Yépez Ortiz, alias El Rudy and brother of El Marro, former leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, was arrested early on Tuesday, November 8, along with three other individuals. Rudy is 39 years old and is originally from Santa Cruz de Juventino de Rosas, in Guanajuato. Being one of the most dangerous criminal organizations, El Marro’s men worked in the Laja-Bajío area, and were stole hydrocarbon by milking the pipelines of the Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refinery. So this year the search to find this criminal intensified. Filed Under: El Marro’s brother arrested The organization committed a variety of crimes TWITTER PHOTO In its beginning, El Marro’s group was even linked to the Gulf Cartel. However, some time later they managed to operate on their own throughout the country, until they reached a point where they were known and wanted by the Mexican authorities for their crimes. They were known for selling drugs, extortion and other types of crimes. El Rudy’s brother was arrested in 2020 in the state of Guanajuato. This was thanks to a strong coordinated operation between federal and state authorities. Filed Under: ElMarro’s brother arrested A blow to organized crime TWITTER PHOTO Over several years, the Government of Mexico had made several attempts ,and organized operations, to capture this group of drug traffickers who terrorized Mexico. But the criminal structure that protects them burned trucks to block roads and prevent their capture. The cartel circulated in the state of Guanajuato, as well as in Celaya, Irapuato, San Miguel de Allende, León and Villagrán, where Santa Rosa de Lima is located, a community that was considered its base of operations. Even this year the famous capo suffered another blow after the arrest of his parents, who were eventually released. With information from El universal, Sin embargo and La Verdad. Filed Under: El Marro’s brother arrested Etiquetas: Mexico, Drug Trafficking, Cartel Entertainment Narco Related post