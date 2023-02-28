El Charro talks about his recovery and is harshly criticized (VIDEO)
El Charro says he has not drunk alcohol for more than 30 days. The influencer talks about his recovery process. He was harshly criticized...
- El Charro says he has not drunk alcohol for more than 30 days.
- The influencer talks about his recovery process.
- He was harshly criticized…
After the famous TikToker, who has become known to his audience as ‘El Charro’, admitted a little over a month ago that he has serious addiction problems, he and his wife Mayra made a drastic decision for the sake of their marriage.
‘La Mayrita’ and ‘El Charro’ are beloved by the Hispanic public for sharing their relationship, even the the difficult moments, and giving advice to other couples. Now, Erick talks about his recovery and the changes he’s making.
El Charro admitted he was an alcoholic
El Charro admitted to having problems with alcohol because he was drinking way too much and hiding it from his family: “It escalated to such a degree that it passed, I drink tequila every day. Today I have not had a drink and I will try not to do it. I’m going to do it one day at a time,” said El Charro on TikTok.
“We’re working on our relationship, Erik knows that if he doesn’t work hard, there may come a time when I take my own path for the well-being of my children. This has brought a lot of emotions, they have been up and down and I want to be emotionally stable for my children,” said his wife Mayra.
El Charro says that he has not had a drink for more than 30 days
Now, some time after this happened, the influencer is documenting his recovery, saying that he has not had a single drop of alcohol for more than 30 days.
“I am completing 37 days without drinking. If you’re going through something similar, I want to give you some advice. Replace that habit that is killing you with a new one that gives you life. You have to go out and do something to replace it,” he began advising his followers in a recent TikTok video.
El Charro reveals his secret to staying sober
El Charro shared his advice for staying sober. “Every time I feel like drinking, I grab the bike and start riding, lifting weights, and you can’t imagine how it reduces the desire to drink,” said the influencer.
People did not hesitate to express their opinions in the comments and there were many people who supported him: “Power of will, don’t let vices dominate you, you must dominate them.” “We support you charro.”
Some accuse the influencer of faking it
However, there were some people who didn’t Eric’s attitude. They say it’s all a show, flooding his video with comments like: “He lives off ignorant people, they created a whole show out of their marriage to make money.”
Others commented: “Unfaithful and alcoholic. Your advice after 2 months is not advice, it is only theater.” “Do something for the bird, and let Mayrita be happy.” “Friend, if you’re serious, calm down, because two months is nothing, you need years to be able to give testimony or advice.”