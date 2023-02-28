El Charro talks about his recovery and is harshly criticized (VIDEO)

El Charro says he has not drunk alcohol for more than 30 days.

The influencer talks about his recovery process.

He was harshly criticized…

After the famous TikToker, who has become known to his audience as ‘El Charro’, admitted a little over a month ago that he has serious addiction problems, he and his wife Mayra made a drastic decision for the sake of their marriage.

‘La Mayrita’ and ‘El Charro’ are beloved by the Hispanic public for sharing their relationship, even the the difficult moments, and giving advice to other couples. Now, Erick talks about his recovery and the changes he’s making.

El Charro admitted he was an alcoholic

El Charro admitted to having problems with alcohol because he was drinking way too much and hiding it from his family: “It escalated to such a degree that it passed, I drink tequila every day. Today I have not had a drink and I will try not to do it. I’m going to do it one day at a time,” said El Charro on TikTok.

“We’re working on our relationship, Erik knows that if he doesn’t work hard, there may come a time when I take my own path for the well-being of my children. This has brought a lot of emotions, they have been up and down and I want to be emotionally stable for my children,” said his wife Mayra.