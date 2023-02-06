El Charro shares photos from rehab and is criticized

El Charro entered rehab after admitting to having problems with alcohol.

Erik Roberto shared photos from the center but people notice something strange.

Is he actually at a hotel?

El Charro shares photos from rehab. On Monday, January 30, El Charro announced he was entering rehab to deal with an alcohol problem. His drinking was one of the reasons he ended up separating from his wife, Mayrita.

In a Facebook live, Erik Roberto Torres, better known as “El Charro,” appeared with Mayra Alejandra to break the news that he was going to rehab and wouldn’t be able to communicate with his family while inside.

El Charro admits he has a drinking problem

“He is going to be there for seven days, but in the first three he will not have communication with us, nothing electronic. And well, number one, he is doing this for his well-being, since alcoholism was taking him to a very bad and very dark place and I’m very happy that he has decided to seek help and admit it,” said Mayrita.

After it was announced that Erik Roberto would going to rehab, a photo has been shared that is making people wonder whether he's actually in rehab. Well, internet users noticed certain details, indicating that this may not be a treatment facility.