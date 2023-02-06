El Charro shares photos from rehab and is criticized
El Charro entered rehab for alcholism. Erik Roberto shared photos from the center but people notice something strange. Is he actually at a hotel?
- El Charro entered rehab after admitting to having problems with alcohol.
- Erik Roberto shared photos from the center but people notice something strange.
- Is he actually at a hotel?
El Charro shares photos from rehab. On Monday, January 30, El Charro announced he was entering rehab to deal with an alcohol problem. His drinking was one of the reasons he ended up separating from his wife, Mayrita.
In a Facebook live, Erik Roberto Torres, better known as “El Charro,” appeared with Mayra Alejandra to break the news that he was going to rehab and wouldn’t be able to communicate with his family while inside.
El Charro admits he has a drinking problem
“He is going to be there for seven days, but in the first three he will not have communication with us, nothing electronic. And well, number one, he is doing this for his well-being, since alcoholism was taking him to a very bad and very dark place and I’m very happy that he has decided to seek help and admit it,” said Mayrita.
After it was announced that Erik Roberto would going to rehab, a photo has been shared that is making people wonder whether he’s actually in rehab. Well, internet users noticed certain details, indicating that this may not be a treatment facility. Filed as: El Charro in rehab
Photo of El Charro in rehab
Through his official Instagram account, El Charro shared a couple of photos of his stay at the rehab center. However, instead of getting sympathy, El Charrito got even more criticism.
In the first photo Erik Roberto Torres appears wearing a face mask. What caught the most attention in that first image, is the background… because behind El Charro, there’s a large pool and rooms beyond that. It looks like a 5-star hotel. Filed as: El Charro in rehab
Erik Roberto Torres addressing his drinking problem
“I greet you from the rehabilitation center. Today is my 3rd day here. I have learned that my addiction is the only disease that tells me that I am not sick and that I can control it when, in reality, my disease has controlled me and has made me do and say perverse things,” he wrote in the description of the post.
“I admit that I am an alcoholic and that I need a higher power (God) to take one day at a time. If I can do it you can too. Today it will be 14 days without drinking and I invite you to join me,” the text continues.
El Charro is harshly criticized
In the second image, Erik Roberto showed off one of the meals at rehab. It was a piece of roasted chicken, salad and potato wedges. This sparked a wave of criticism.
“Leave social media and work on improving yourself for your family, not for the public!” “Well, with all due respect, it seems that he’s on vacation.” “Oh, not a pure show.” “It’s a shame that he’s using his addiction to grow his social networks.” “My God, that looks like a hotel.” “In no clinic do they let them use the phone.” “Maybe alcohol is not their problem but their phone and social media,” commented some internet users.