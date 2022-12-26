After his separation ‘El Charro’ is causing controversy.

He called his mom a sow!

Everything was caught on video.

The popular Hispanic content creator is once again causing controversy. And it’s not because of the announcement of his recent separation from ‘La Mayrita’. Now, El Charro was caught kissing his mother on the mouth and calling her a sow.

In a short TikTok video, businessman Erik Roberto Torres is in everyone’s sights, and it is because, after his wife’s recent statements about an unexpected separation, it seems that things are not going well at all.

After his separation from ‘La Mayrita’ he is involved in controversy again

However, El Charro decided to take refuge in his family, with his brother and mother (also influencers) as his situation with La Mayrita improves. But his surprising behavior and the rude way he referred to his mother are causing a stir.

Unfortunately for El Charro, people criticized a situation that happened at one of his live shows and now it has become a viral video that exceeds 2.9 million views on TikTok.