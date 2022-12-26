‘El Charro’ caught kissing his mother on the mouth and calling her a sow! (VIDEO)
After his separation 'El Charro' is causing controversy online. He even called his mom a pig! Everything was caught on video.
- After his separation ‘El Charro’ is causing controversy.
- He called his mom a sow!
- Everything was caught on video.
The popular Hispanic content creator is once again causing controversy. And it’s not because of the announcement of his recent separation from ‘La Mayrita’. Now, El Charro was caught kissing his mother on the mouth and calling her a sow.
In a short TikTok video, businessman Erik Roberto Torres is in everyone’s sights, and it is because, after his wife’s recent statements about an unexpected separation, it seems that things are not going well at all.
After his separation from ‘La Mayrita’ he is involved in controversy again
However, El Charro decided to take refuge in his family, with his brother and mother (also influencers) as his situation with La Mayrita improves. But his surprising behavior and the rude way he referred to his mother are causing a stir.
Unfortunately for El Charro, people criticized a situation that happened at one of his live shows and now it has become a viral video that exceeds 2.9 million views on TikTok.
El Charro causes controversy for kissing his mother on the mouth
In the first seconds of the video, we see El Charro, his brother and Doña Olga. What seemed to be a tender farewell between the family ended in a “disturbing” image for many — even more because of the unexpected expression that Erik made.
One of the live clips shows how El Charro approaches to say goodbye to his mother, giving her a tender kiss. However, they kissed on the mouth Laughing, Erik only answers his mother, “Don’t kiss my old sow’s mouth.”
He called his own mother “marrana”
“Oh, what a beautiful lady, look how beautiful my mom is,” Erik concluded in his video and hugged his brother, who is does investments and a bit of social media, along with his beautiful wife.
After the unexpected action of the ‘Torres’, a large number of social media users were quick to comment on the video which has more than 45,000 likes so far.
El Charro was harshly criticized on social media
“If he treats his mother badly, what do you expect him to do with his wife?” “No wonder Mayra left, with that language.” “That lady is like those evil mothers-in-law from Rosa de Guadeloupe.“ “What a beautiful respect she has for him,” to highlight some of them.
However, the criticism was just beginning: “And why does he talk to his mother like that? “It’s because the mother wants them for herself, after a while she gets rid of the other daughter-in-law.” and “A man who calls his mother a pig, Even if it’s a joke, he will never know how to value a woman.” Click here to see the video.