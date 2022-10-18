El Chapo’s nephew is murdered during national holidays in Chihuahua

El Chapo Guzmán’s nephew was murdered.

A young man identified as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s nephew was murdered in the main square of the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, in the area called the Golden Triangle. Sources from the State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the crime, explaining that he was a priority target known by the nickname Cuñado

The preliminary investigation establishes that the deceased was shot and killed in the main square. Suddenly gunshots were heard and he was injured and taken to the hospital where he died.