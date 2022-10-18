El Chapo’s nephew is murdered during national holidays in Chihuahua
El Chapo Guzmán's nephew was murdered. The national holidays in Mexico ended in tragedy. The crime could trigger a wave of violence.
A young man identified as Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s nephew was murdered in the main square of the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, in the area called the Golden Triangle. Sources from the State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the crime, explaining that he was a priority target known by the nickname Cuñado
The man was identified as 36-year-old Edel Guzmán. He was shot while he was at a national party in the main square of Guadalupe y Calvo. People are concerned that this could spark a wave of violence.
Mexican holidays end in tragedy
After news spread about the murder of a young man in the Main Square of Guadalupe y Calvo while the patriotic celebrations were taking place, sources inside the State Attorney General’s Office reported that the man was named Edel Guzmán and is the nephew of El Chapo Guzman Loera.
The preliminary investigation establishes that the deceased was shot and killed in the main square. Suddenly gunshots were heard and he was injured and taken to the hospital where he died.
Police search for those responsible
The 36-year-old was later identified as Edel Guzmán, a resident of Badiraguato, Sinaloa. So far, the arrest of anyone linked to the incident that occurred during the early hours of the national celebrations has not been confirmed.
Media report that this incident could unleash a wave of violence. The cartel to which Edel belonged will be trying to find those responsible on their own.
Who was Edel Guzmán?
According to Infobae, Edel Guzmán was nicknamed “El Cuñado”, and he lived in the municipality of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, birthplace of El Chapo. The same sources specified that two people were arrested in connection with the incident.
There is a narcocorrido that was dedicated to El Cuñado. The song says that the name El Cuñado was given to him by his uncle, El Chapo, as a “code” word. The lyrics of the song refer to the fact that he was born on the La Tuna ranch, in Badiraguato, the same place where the founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, who was convicted in February 2019, was born.
Police let the suspects go
Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, confirmed in a press conference that after the police found the armed subjects, they let them go. But he wasn’t ‘sure’ that they were really responsible.
The secretary explained that the state troops were outnumbered, so they proceeded to activate the panic buttons to request reinforcements. This was also because innocent people were in the area.