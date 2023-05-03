El Chapo Guzmán’s sons charged with smuggling fentanyl into the US

El Chapo’s sons have been charged with smuggling fentanyl into the US.

They created large laboratories to produce the drug cheaply.

Fentanyl is a major problem in the United States.

Despite the fact that Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán is not free to command the Sinaloa Cartel, his children are and they have created a network of laboratories to produce the the most dangerous drug in the United States. Now El Chapo’s sons have been charged with smuggling it into the US.

The United States has had serious problems with fentanyl, which is a very cheap and very lethal drug. The Biden administration has targeted Mexican drug traffickers who are bringing it into the country.

El Chapo’s sons charged with smuggling fentanyl into the US

With Sinaloa Cartel kingpin El Chapo Guzmán serving a life sentence in prison, his sons have steered the family business towards fentanyl trafficking and established a network of laboratories that produce vast quantities of the cheap and deadly drug that is trafficked into the United States, prosecutors disclosed in a recent indictment.

Although El Chapo’s trial in the United States revolved around cocaine trafficking, the case against his sons exposes the inner workings of a cartel undergoing a generational change as it works to “to manufacture the most potent fentanyl and to sell it in the United States at the lowest price,” according to the indictment unsealed April 14 in Manhattan.