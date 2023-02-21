El Chapo Guzmán’s lawyer is fighting for him to face trial in Mexico

El Chapo Guzmán’s lawyer announces they want him tried in Mexico.

He is currently in a maximum security prison in the United States.

What is the drug kingpin asking for?

Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera’s lawyer announces that they are fighting for him to be transferred to Mexico to face trial. He is currently in a maximum security prison in the US, serving a life sentence. His wife Emma Coronel and their son Ovidio, are also in prison, according to Quadratin.

In an exclusive interview, Michoacan lawyer José Refugio Rodríguez — who is part of the drug trafficker’s defense team — said that they are currently working to return El Chapo to Mexico. However, he anticipated that it won’t be easy and they’re already facing a big obstacle.

WHAT IS THE MAIN OBSTACLE?

The lawyer says that they are arguing for deferred delivery, that is, Mexico would ask the US to transfer Joaquín Guzmán Loera to Mexico so that he can face the 11 criminal charges he faces there, but his defense has run into an obstacle.

The main impediment could be a treaty between Mexico and the United States for the Execution of Criminal Sentences since, if Mexico’s request does not proceed, there is no court or international treaty to which they can appeal.