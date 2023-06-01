El Chapo’ Guzmán allegedly sent a letter to his children from jail

El Chapo allegedly made an unusual request of his children from jail.

His family has been in the crosshairs of the US government.

The contents of the alleged letter are revealed.

In the midst of intelligence operations carried out by US authorities to combat drug trafficking in Mexico, the contents of a letter that the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, allegedly sent his children have been revealed. He supposedly asked them to do something unusual, according to Borderland Beat and Marca.

It should be noted that the US authorities have been keeping a close eye on the activities of the Mexican drug lord’s family, especially his children. After the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, his brothers, collectively known as Los Chapitos, remain free.

EL CHAPO’S FAMILY IS IN THE US GOVERNMENT’S SITES

In the midst of all this, the contents of a letter that supposedly was sent by the former head of the Sinaloa cartel to his children have come to light. In it, he allegedly asks them to do several things for the good of the family.

El Chapo’s children recently sent a letter to journalist Azucena Uresti denying they are involved in any illegal activities. They assured that they are not producers or traffickers of fentanyl. They have also denied leading the Sinaloa Cartel and even say they are being unfairly persecuted.