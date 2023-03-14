El Chapo de Sinaloa and his horse fall in the middle of a jaripeo (VIDEO)

Mexican singer El Chapo de Sinaloa falls during a performance.

He lost control of his horse at a jaripeo.

What happened to the singer?

El Chapo de Sinaloa and his horse have a terrible fall. Popular Mexican singer Ernesto Pérez, also known as ‘El Chapo de Sinaloa’, recently announced new dates for his tour, which has already started with great success. However, he recently had a painful incident.

The Le Hace Falta un Beso singer had an embarrassing moment in the middle of a jaripeo, which was captured on video by hundreds of people who were there. It was also a terrible accident that involved a horse and looked quite painful.

El Chapo de Sinaloa has a dramatic fall during a performance

There are quite a few Mexican artists who have known how to jaripear with great style. The late singer Joan Sebastian is a perfect example. However, there are other regional Mexican performers who have also tried it with less success.

El Chapo de Sinaloa was doing a show in Reno, Nevada City, where he took the opportunity to perform his most popular songs and also rode. However, the Recostada en la Cama singer didn’t foresee what would happen.