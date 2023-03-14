El 8, Aureliano ‘El Guano’ Guzmán’s right hand, is arrested in Sinaloa
Authorities arrest El 8, El Guano Guzmán's lieutenant. Bernardino Esparza Aboyta was apprehended by SEDENA in Culiacán, Sinaloa.
- Authorities arrest El 8, El Guano Guzmán’s lieutenant.
- Bernardino Esparza Aboyta was apprehended in Culiacán, Sinaloa.
- He was arrested during an operation by SEDENA and state police.
A win in the fight against drug trafficking. Bernardino Esparza Aboyta, alias “El 8”, who is a lieutenant of Aureliano Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Guano”, was arrested. El Guano is Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s brother. El 8 was found in a safe house during an operation commanded by SEDENA forces and the state police.
This is yet another blow to the Sinaloa cartel, after authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán López, aka “El Ratón“, last January. The US has requested El Ratón’s extradition.
EL OCHO IS ARRESTED
Mexican authorities reported the arrest of Bernardino Esparza Aboyta, alias “El Ocho”. Initial reports indicated that members of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) along with the State Preventive Police (PEP) carried out a security operation that ended in the arrest of Esparza Aboyta, according to infobae.
According to local media reports, El 8 is the alleged lieutenant of Aureliano Guzmán Loera, better known as El Guano Guzmán, who is one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel. For that reason, the arrest is considered a blow to the cartel that the Guzmán Loera family operates.
What did the authorities say?
According to a short statement by the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda, SEDENA and PEP responded to the report that a woman had been kidnapped by an armed man. This person was Bernardino Esparza, who had in his possession a long gun, a hand gun, and drugs.
“SEDENA and PEP responded to a report on the possible kidnapping and assault of a woman by an armed man in a private (neighborhood), a civilian was arrested in possession of a long weapon, a short weapon and different doses of drugs. He turned out to be Bernardino “N”, so security was increased,” revealed Cristóbal Castañeda.
El 8 is arrested: Who is Bernardino ‘N’?
The authorities deployed a powerful security operation involving the National Guard, the Secretary of Public Defense and, of course, the Sinaloa State Preventive Police. They fanned out around the scene until they apprehended the man.
Bernardino Esparza operates in the area known as San José del Llano, which is a municipality of Badiraguato, according to Noroeste and infobae. The subject is presumed to be a right hand to Aureliano Guzmán Loera.
Who is Aureliano Guzmán?
The Guzmán Loera family continues to be in the eye of the hurricane due to the latest blows that the Mexican government has landed on them. Therefore, at the time of the arrest of Joaquín Guzmán and his son, Ovidio Guzman, it was determined that Aureliano Guzmán is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel.
“Aureliano Guzmán-Loera is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel and the brother of former Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín Guzmán-Loera. Under the auspices of the Sinaloa cartel, Aureliano Guzmán’s drug trafficking organization controls drug smuggling routes from Sinaloa, Mexico, through Sonora, Mexico, and into the United States” reported the State Department.