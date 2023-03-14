El 8, Aureliano ‘El Guano’ Guzmán’s right hand, is arrested in Sinaloa

Authorities arrest El 8, El Guano Guzmán’s lieutenant.

Bernardino Esparza Aboyta was apprehended in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

He was arrested during an operation by SEDENA and state police.

A win in the fight against drug trafficking. Bernardino Esparza Aboyta, alias “El 8”, who is a lieutenant of Aureliano Guzmán Loera, better known as “El Guano”, was arrested. El Guano is Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s brother. El 8 was found in a safe house during an operation commanded by SEDENA forces and the state police.

This is yet another blow to the Sinaloa cartel, after authorities arrested Ovidio Guzmán López, aka “El Ratón“, last January. The US has requested El Ratón’s extradition.

EL OCHO IS ARRESTED

Mexican authorities reported the arrest of Bernardino Esparza Aboyta, alias “El Ocho”. Initial reports indicated that members of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) along with the State Preventive Police (PEP) carried out a security operation that ended in the arrest of Esparza Aboyta, according to infobae.

According to local media reports, El 8 is the alleged lieutenant of Aureliano Guzmán Loera, better known as El Guano Guzmán, who is one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel. For that reason, the arrest is considered a blow to the cartel that the Guzmán Loera family operates.