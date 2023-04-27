Tourists are being warned not to visit Mexico.

Recently authorities found 8 bodies at a tourist resort in Cancun.

Authorities are working to identify them.

The bodies of eight people were found dumped at a tourist resort in Cancun, Mexico. It’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Now a new warning has been issued for Americans traveling to that country.

The bodies were discovered over the weekend about 10 miles from the beach and Cancun’s hotel zone after police launched a coordinated effort to search for missing people in wooded lots and even sunken pools, also known as cenotes, the authorities said.

Mexico is very dangerous

Just earlier this month, four people were found dead near a hotel in Cancun in connection with drug gang activities. It came after four Americans were kidnapped in March, sparking major security fears.

Michael Alcazar, a former New York Police detective, suggested that Americans considering traveling to Mexico should reconsider their plans. He warned: “Now seems the most dangerous time to travel to Mexico.”