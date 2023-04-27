Eight bodies found at a tourist resort in Mexico
Tourists are being warned not to visit Mexico. Recently authorities found 8 bodies at a tourist resort in Cancun. Authorities are working to identify them.
The bodies of eight people were found dumped at a tourist resort in Cancun, Mexico. It’s one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Now a new warning has been issued for Americans traveling to that country.
The bodies were discovered over the weekend about 10 miles from the beach and Cancun’s hotel zone after police launched a coordinated effort to search for missing people in wooded lots and even sunken pools, also known as cenotes, the authorities said.
Just earlier this month, four people were found dead near a hotel in Cancun in connection with drug gang activities. It came after four Americans were kidnapped in March, sparking major security fears.
Michael Alcazar, a former New York Police detective, suggested that Americans considering traveling to Mexico should reconsider their plans. He warned: “Now seems the most dangerous time to travel to Mexico.”
People are going missing
More than 112,000 people are listed as missing in Mexico, and searches for clandestine graves have become common across the country. What is unusual is that police are now finding bodies in Cancun, the jewel in the crown of Mexico’s tourism industry.
Drug cartels often use clandestine dump sites to dispose of the bodies of their victims. Various cartels are fighting for control of the Caribbean coast and its lucrative drug trade.
Who are the victims?
Oscar Montes de Oca, chief prosecutor for the Caribbean coastal state of Quintana Roo, said five of the bodies were found at an abandoned construction site. They have not yet been identified.
According to The US Sun, the United States is concerned that the Mexican government has no control over the increasing violence. The cartels seem to be running amok.
US issues a travel warning
Montes de Oca said that five of the bodies were found at a construction site that had apparently been abandoned. The bodies had been dumped there between a week and two months ago. Three have been identified as previously reported missing persons.
An American tourist was shot in the leg in the nearby town of Puerto Morelos in March. The US Department of State issued an advisory that month advising travelers to “use increased caution.”