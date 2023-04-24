Egyptian influencer jailed and fined for sharing “inappropriate content” on TikTok and Instagram
A plus-size Egyptian influencer was jailed. She was also fined over $3,000. She's accused of sharing inappropriate content online.
Plus-size Egyptian influencer Salma El-Shimy has received a terrible punishment for sharing what the government calls “inappropriate content” on social media. She has been jailed and fined for her posts.
Egyptian authorities found the content creator guilty of sharing sexy photos on Instagram and TikTok. She was detained by police for sharing the content for financial gain.
According to The Sun, Salma El-Shimy is a social media influencer who is being punished for profiting from her posts.
The Officials of the Financial and Commercial Affairs Prosecution in Alexandria, Egypt, ordered local authorities to arrest her. She was detained on April 3 at the Cairo International Airport.
Egyptian influencer fined more than $3,000
Salma El-Shimy could face up to receive three years in prison for sharing sexy photos on social media. Egyptian authorities say her posts are tantamount to prostitution.
In addition to a jail sentence, the influencer will be fined more than $3,000 for the photos and videos she posted.
Salma El-Shimy has more than 800,000 followers on Instagram
As of today, Salma has more than 830,000 followers on Instagram. She receives numerous compliments on her figure and her saucy posts.
Authorities say her sexy photos “offended public morality and modesty.” She has been in trouble with the law before over posts showing off her incredible curves.
The police confiscated Salma’s personal belongings
The authorities confiscated Salma El-Shimy’s cell phone as well as multiple computers and other personal belongings. Police say the influencer was “providing her services and receiving money in exchange,” according to The Sun.
The government says her posts offend the standards of Egyptian culture. This is not the first time that the influencer has been arrested. In 2020 she had another confrontation with the police for posing in front of the Djoser pyramid that is more than 4,000 years old.