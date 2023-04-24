A plus-size Egyptian influencer was jailed.

She was also fined over $3,000.

She’s accused of sharing inappropriate content online.

Plus-size Egyptian influencer Salma El-Shimy has received a terrible punishment for sharing what the government calls “inappropriate content” on social media. She has been jailed and fined for her posts.

Egyptian authorities found the content creator guilty of sharing sexy photos on Instagram and TikTok. She was detained by police for sharing the content for financial gain.

According to The Sun, Salma El-Shimy is a social media influencer who is being punished for profiting from her posts.

The Officials of the Financial and Commercial Affairs Prosecution in Alexandria, Egypt, ordered local authorities to arrest her. She was detained on April 3 at the Cairo International Airport.