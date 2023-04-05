The La Trakalosa de Monterrey vocalist is involved in a new controversy.

The singer’s ex-wife accuses him of the worst on social media.

Edwin Luna has no choice but to defend himself. Edwin Luna defends himself against his ex-wife’s accusations. La Trakalosa de Monterrey vocalist Edwin Luna is involved in a new scandal and it has nothing to do with his current wife. New problems are arising for the singer after he released a song with the son he had with his ex Erika Monclova. It turns out that Erika has been speaking ill of the singer since Edwin released a song with his eldest son. Now Edwin has decided to defend himself. Edwin Luna’s ex lashes out Luna shared a video on Instagram defending himself against accusations from his former wife. This comes after Luna released a song with his eldest son, whom he had with Erika Monclova. “This was the horrible night of yesterday, then don’t say that the opportunity wasn’t given to you, I make it clear, I’m not interested. You’re only the father of the child, why not know how to divide things, and just as you publicly requested,” said the singer’s ex.

Erika Monclova says that Edwin “has a rotten heart” Among many other accusations, Edwin Luna’s ex said that he has a rotten heart and doesn’t care about anything besides his own interests. She also called him out for sharing videos and photos of her son without her consent. “Your insistence was so great that you didn’t hesitate at all to take a few photos and you’re NOT authorized to upload photos of the child, you have a rotten heart @edwinlunat,” says a text La Mesa Caliente shared on Instagram.

Edwin Luna defends himself Faced with the wave of attacks coming from his ex, the singer had no choice but to go out and defend himself against the accusations. And although La Trakalosa de Monterrey vocalist says that he never wants to defend himself, he had to. “Maybe after this video, my son’s mother will make him say something else, involving the child is a lot, but I’m not going to stay silent either,” he began. “It makes me sad to have to stay away from my son again due to a situation in which I’m not affecting the child at all,” Luna revealed.

The singer “denies” his ex’s accusations “Last December, I tried to find my son,” said the singer while showing screenshots of conversations where he asked his ex-wife to see his son and received no response. “In December 2022 she replied, she had me talk to my son and he told me that he wanted a Christmas present.” However, the singer says that his ex asked him for a trip to Disney World for his son instead of giving him a simpler gift. Luna denies his ex’s claims that he doesn’t take care of his son and doesn’t spend time with him, while he defends himself and proves the opposite is true.