Puerto Rican pitcher Edwin Díaz had to be wheeled off the field after suffering an injury while celebrating his team’s victory against the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.

Díaz began to dance around the mound with his teammates after throwing a perfect ninth inning with three strikeouts, to seal the 5-2 victory that qualified the Boricuas for the quarterfinals. The Puerto Rican players were jumping around euphorically when Díaz collapsed, holding his right leg.

Edwin Díaz was not able to stand on his leg

The 28-year-old right-hander became one of the New York Mets’ most popular players, both for his dominance as a pitcher and for walking into games to the sound of trumpets. He was in tears and unable to put weight on his leg as pitching coach Ricky Bones and a physical therapist helped him get to the dugout.

Diaz’s brother, Alexis, also cried as Edwin was wheeled out. Francisco Lindor, Diaz’s teammate on the New York Mets, and shortstop for the Puerto Rican national team, looked on in astonishment with his hands clasped over his head.