Edward Esquibel Jr. ran over a police officer who lost his leg (PHOTOS)
Edward Esquibel Jr. ran over a police officer in Tuscon, Arizona. The officer had to have one of his legs amputated as a result.
- Esquibel has a long history of driving without a license.
Edward Esquibel Jr. was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant after running over a police officer in Tuscon, Arizona. Edward Esquibel Jr. struck the officer who was outside his patrol car. The officer had to have one of his legs amputated as a result.
Documents from the case against Edward Esquibel Jr., 42, reveal that he may have been driving drunk. However, the authorities have only charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and criminal damage to public property by rendering the patrol car unserviceable.
Edward Esquibel Jr. is accused of striking a police officer with his car
Edward Esquibel Jr. has a long history of run-ins with police in Tucson, Arizona. Criminal records indicate he was arrested in 2005 for speeding and driving without a license or insurance. In 2017 he was stopped again for speeding and driving without a license and in 2019 he was stopped again on the same charges.
According to the case report made by the Tucson Police Department (TPD) and consulted by MundoNow, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, an officer responded to reports of an accident.
Police were investigating another accident when the tragedy occurred
The name of the TPD officer who was hit by Edward Esquibel Jr. was not revealed by the department to protect his privacy. The officer responded in his patrol car at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday to the intersection of Glenn Street and Stone Avenue.
When the TPD officer arrived on the scene, he got out of his car and began to investigate a reported hit and run. While the officer was reviewing the scene and gathering information, Edward Esquibel Jr. struck him with his car.
Despite losing his leg the officer is in “good spirits”
The TPD issued a statement indicating that its officer, despite losing his leg is “in a good mood and expressing his gratitude for all the support received”. The officer is recovering at UMC Banner Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, recovering.
Edward Esquibel Jr. is being held in a Pima County jail. The judge handling his case has not determined when his first hearing will be. In the TPD statement, the department thanked the other officers who helped the injured officer on the scene.