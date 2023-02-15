Edward Esquibel Jr. ran over a police officer who lost his leg (PHOTOS)

Edward Esquibel Jr. ran over a police officer in Tuscon, Arizona.

The officer had to have one of his legs amputated as a result.

Esquibel has a long history of driving without a license.

Documents from the case against Edward Esquibel Jr., 42, reveal that he may have been driving drunk. However, the authorities have only charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant and criminal damage to public property by rendering the patrol car unserviceable.

Edward Esquibel Jr. is accused of striking a police officer with his car

Edward Esquibel Jr. has a long history of run-ins with police in Tucson, Arizona. Criminal records indicate he was arrested in 2005 for speeding and driving without a license or insurance. In 2017 he was stopped again for speeding and driving without a license and in 2019 he was stopped again on the same charges.

According to the case report made by the Tucson Police Department (TPD) and consulted by MundoNow, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, an officer responded to reports of an accident.