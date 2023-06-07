Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Today » Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of a romance with Eduin Caz

Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of a romance with Eduin Caz

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
FOTO: Getty Images
  • Madeleyn Ainley spoke out for the first time.
  • Did she confirm a romance with the Grupo Firme singer?
  • The Mexican model and presenter told «the truth».

In the midst of speculation about Eduin Caz’s split with his wife, a lot of rumors have arisen about whether there was another woman. Now his alleged lover has broken her silence about whether the two are involved.

In a recent interview on Ay Te Va hosted by Mario Bezares, Madeleyn Ainley — the model and presenter originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León —  decided to put an end to all the accusations that have dogged her in recent months.

Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of an affair with Eduin Caz

Eduin Caz's alleged lover breaks the silence and confirms suspicions
PHOTO: Youtube video capture RemexLive

After being asked about whether she was in a relationship with Eduin Caz or not, the singer did not hesitate to respond and confront the rumors that she is the reason he and Daisy Anahí got divorced.

«First of all, I know that this is going to be recorded and it’s going to be posed on TikTok and everywhere, and maybe you will continue to ‘attack’ me. To the fans of Grupo Firme and Eduin Caz, my respects to you, my respects to his family,» Madeleyn began, somewhat nervously.

«It affects me»

Madeleine Ainley: "it affects me"
PHOTO: Youtube video capture RemexLive

Subsequently, the OnlyFans content creator decided to address suspicions regarding what is happening between her and the Ya Supérame, Se Fue la Pantera and El Tóxico singer.

«I have not, nor did I have, nor will I have anything to do with him. I don’t know why I’ve been involved in this matter, the truth is that it affects me because I have a son and people have messed with him. I’m even told that I wanted him to raise my ba***rd. I took it as gossip, but they’ve gone over the edge. Everything is a show, people think and say, but they’ve messed with my son,» she said tearfully.

Fans were surprised

The Mexican presenter pointed out: "I'm going to keep doing it"
PHOTO: Youtube video capture RemexLive

The Mexican presenter’s statements surprised many of her followers, since most of them were convinced that Madeleyn and Eduin had something more than a friendship. However, she put an end to the romance rumors.

«He is yours (fans), the group is yours. Enjoy it, keep singing, keep dancing, I’m going to keep doing it. I hope God puts someone in my path,» the gorgeous model concluded, visibly affected.

People commented on Madeleyn and the Grupo Firme singer

Users commented on her and the vocalist of Grupo Firme
PHOTO: YouTube video capture RemexLive

Finally, many people commented on what Madeleyn had to say about the rumors that she broke up Eduin Caz’s marriage.

“It’s the cost of wanting to bill and now she should face it.” “But she gave very direct signs and hints. She should have noticed that she hurt a pregnant woman; she left her wondering.» «She never explained anything. On the contrary, she did everything possible so that the misunderstanding continued.» and «She let the gossip grow and with that they hurt Anahy, she invoiced and that had a cost.»

Etiquetas: , ,
Today
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Trump’s vow to eliminate birthright US citizenship could become a reality
FOTO: Getty Images

Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of a romance with Eduin Caz

Suspicions confirmed? Lewis Hamilton drops a hint after rumors of romance with Shakira (VIDEO)

Shakira returns to Barcelona to hand over her children to Piqué and to see Lewis Hamilton?
Crónica Dramático testimonio volver

Chronicle: 10-year-old Georgia boy nearly starved to death by parents