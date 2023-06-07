Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of a romance with Eduin Caz
Madeleyn Ainley spoke out for the first time. Did she confirm a romance with the Grupo Firme singer? The Mexican model and presenter told "the truth".
- Madeleyn Ainley spoke out for the first time.
- Did she confirm a romance with the Grupo Firme singer?
- The Mexican model and presenter told «the truth».
In the midst of speculation about Eduin Caz’s split with his wife, a lot of rumors have arisen about whether there was another woman. Now his alleged lover has broken her silence about whether the two are involved.
In a recent interview on Ay Te Va hosted by Mario Bezares, Madeleyn Ainley — the model and presenter originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León — decided to put an end to all the accusations that have dogged her in recent months.
Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of an affair with Eduin Caz
After being asked about whether she was in a relationship with Eduin Caz or not, the singer did not hesitate to respond and confront the rumors that she is the reason he and Daisy Anahí got divorced.
«First of all, I know that this is going to be recorded and it’s going to be posed on TikTok and everywhere, and maybe you will continue to ‘attack’ me. To the fans of Grupo Firme and Eduin Caz, my respects to you, my respects to his family,» Madeleyn began, somewhat nervously.
«It affects me»
Subsequently, the OnlyFans content creator decided to address suspicions regarding what is happening between her and the Ya Supérame, Se Fue la Pantera and El Tóxico singer.
«I have not, nor did I have, nor will I have anything to do with him. I don’t know why I’ve been involved in this matter, the truth is that it affects me because I have a son and people have messed with him. I’m even told that I wanted him to raise my ba***rd. I took it as gossip, but they’ve gone over the edge. Everything is a show, people think and say, but they’ve messed with my son,» she said tearfully.
Fans were surprised
The Mexican presenter’s statements surprised many of her followers, since most of them were convinced that Madeleyn and Eduin had something more than a friendship. However, she put an end to the romance rumors.
«He is yours (fans), the group is yours. Enjoy it, keep singing, keep dancing, I’m going to keep doing it. I hope God puts someone in my path,» the gorgeous model concluded, visibly affected.
People commented on Madeleyn and the Grupo Firme singer
Finally, many people commented on what Madeleyn had to say about the rumors that she broke up Eduin Caz’s marriage.
“It’s the cost of wanting to bill and now she should face it.” “But she gave very direct signs and hints. She should have noticed that she hurt a pregnant woman; she left her wondering.» «She never explained anything. On the contrary, she did everything possible so that the misunderstanding continued.» and «She let the gossip grow and with that they hurt Anahy, she invoiced and that had a cost.»