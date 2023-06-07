Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of a romance with Eduin Caz

Madeleyn Ainley spoke out for the first time.

Did she confirm a romance with the Grupo Firme singer?

The Mexican model and presenter told «the truth».

In the midst of speculation about Eduin Caz’s split with his wife, a lot of rumors have arisen about whether there was another woman. Now his alleged lover has broken her silence about whether the two are involved.

In a recent interview on Ay Te Va hosted by Mario Bezares, Madeleyn Ainley — the model and presenter originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León — decided to put an end to all the accusations that have dogged her in recent months.

Madeleyn Ainley speaks out about rumors of an affair with Eduin Caz

After being asked about whether she was in a relationship with Eduin Caz or not, the singer did not hesitate to respond and confront the rumors that she is the reason he and Daisy Anahí got divorced.

«First of all, I know that this is going to be recorded and it’s going to be posed on TikTok and everywhere, and maybe you will continue to ‘attack’ me. To the fans of Grupo Firme and Eduin Caz, my respects to you, my respects to his family,» Madeleyn began, somewhat nervously.