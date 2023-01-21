Photos of Eduin Caz’s wife before plastic surgery (PHOTO)

Eduin Caz’s wife’s plastic surgery is exposed.

Daisy Anahy announces the launch of her makeup line.

See what she looked like before cosmetic surgery.

A photo of Daisy Anahy — wife of Eduin Caz, lead singer of Grupo Firme — before plastic surgery have been circulating online. Just after announcing her new makeup line, the truth about her cosmetic surgery has come out.

While the photo is circulating online, showing how she used to look, internet users have not missed the opportunity express their opinions about it. It was her own surgeon who shared the photo.

Daisy Anahy’s marriage to Eduin Caz

Just a few months ago, the couple announced the great news that their family is growing since they are expecting their third child. In November they announced they are expecting a baby. “We dreamed of you and you came true. We await you with much love. The best is already happening and we are very happy to see how our family grows.”

Just a month later they announced they were expecting a “princess”. The couple held a gender reveal party where, after puncturing a black balloon, pink confetti revealed the happy news. “Our family is growing and we are very blessed because this baby already has a lot of love.”