Photos of Eduin Caz’s wife before plastic surgery (PHOTO)
Eduin Caz's wife's plastic surgery is exposed. Daisy Anahy announces the launch of her makeup line. See what she looked like before cosmetic surgery.
- Eduin Caz’s wife’s plastic surgery is exposed.
- Daisy Anahy announces the launch of her makeup line.
- See what she looked like before cosmetic surgery.
A photo of Daisy Anahy — wife of Eduin Caz, lead singer of Grupo Firme — before plastic surgery have been circulating online. Just after announcing her new makeup line, the truth about her cosmetic surgery has come out.
While the photo is circulating online, showing how she used to look, internet users have not missed the opportunity express their opinions about it. It was her own surgeon who shared the photo.
Daisy Anahy’s marriage to Eduin Caz
Just a few months ago, the couple announced the great news that their family is growing since they are expecting their third child. In November they announced they are expecting a baby. “We dreamed of you and you came true. We await you with much love. The best is already happening and we are very happy to see how our family grows.”
Just a month later they announced they were expecting a “princess”. The couple held a gender reveal party where, after puncturing a black balloon, pink confetti revealed the happy news. “Our family is growing and we are very blessed because this baby already has a lot of love.”
Anahy announces that she is launching a makeup line
During the past week the wife of Grupo Firme’s lead singer has been dropping clues about a new project, without giving many details. She said that it would be a collaboration without giving more information about it to her followers.
Finally, on Thursday, January 12, that she officially launched her makeup line, Anahy Collection x Kenia Ontiveros Beauty. Kenia Ontiveros gave the official release date, Thursday, January 19.
Eduin Caz’s wife before plastic surgery
After announcing her makeup line, Eduin Caz’s wife was exposed on social media by her own plastic surgeon when he shared the before and after photos of Anahy. The doctor ave congratulated Anahy for her new makeup line on Instagram.
Dr. Alan Burgos shared the photos of Anahy on Instagram. We can see that Anahy appears to have her cheeks and chin fixed, as well as a possible nose job.
People react to Daisy Anahy’s plastic surgery
Seeing the before and after images shared by Anahy’s doctor, internet users were quick to react. People had a lot to say about her new look.
“No matter how much you put it on and take it off, it’s the same.” “I think the whole face has been fixed, it doesn’t even stop anymore.” “Well, whatever you do, you don’t have style, you keep looking the same,” are some of the comments.