Eduin Caz stage dives into the audience and no one catches him (VIDEO)

Eduin Caz stage dives and the audience doesn’t catch him.

The Grupo Firme singer was humiliated by his fans.

What happened?

Eduin Caz, lead singer of Grupo Firme, is used to being talked about. Since his group became famous, he has always been in the eye of the hurricane — more recently because of his split from his wife, Daisy Anahy.

This weekend Grupo Firme performed at the Sofi Stadium in California before playing at the Sueños 2023 Festival in Chicago, where artists such as Arcángel and Becky G also hit the stage. Unfortunately, Eduin had an embarrassing moment.

Eduin Caz mourns his grandmother

Before finishing the performance, Eduin Caz told the audience he was going through a difficult time. His grandmother passed away the night before and he dedicated the performance to her.

The video of emotional moment went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, where many fans offered their condolences to Eduin Caz: «Just yesterday morning my grandmother passed away and I found out from other people because they had not told me.»