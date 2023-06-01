Eduin Caz stage dives into the audience and no one catches him (VIDEO)
Eduin Caz, lead singer of Grupo Firme, is used to being talked about. Since his group became famous, he has always been in the eye of the hurricane — more recently because of his split from his wife, Daisy Anahy.
This weekend Grupo Firme performed at the Sofi Stadium in California before playing at the Sueños 2023 Festival in Chicago, where artists such as Arcángel and Becky G also hit the stage. Unfortunately, Eduin had an embarrassing moment.
Eduin Caz mourns his grandmother
Before finishing the performance, Eduin Caz told the audience he was going through a difficult time. His grandmother passed away the night before and he dedicated the performance to her.
The video of emotional moment went viral on social media, especially on TikTok, where many fans offered their condolences to Eduin Caz: «Just yesterday morning my grandmother passed away and I found out from other people because they had not told me.»
Eduin Caz has an embarrassing moment
On TikTok, various videos of the moment when Eduin Caz stage dove and no one in the audience caught him have gone viral. Fans were too busy using their cell phones to record the concert.
Because of that, the Grupo Firme singer up on the floor. Like a true professional, Eduin never stopped singing.
The audience didn’t catch him but they did something else
In a video shared by the TikTok user @erikaa.vanessa, you can see that Eduin Caz was unharmed and, although none of the fans caught him, they did help him up along with security personnel.
They also took advantage of the fact that he was among them to touch him and pull at his clothing, so security had to help him back on stage.
People make fun of Eduin’s fall
The TikTok user took advantage of the fame that her video has had to edit the incident with audios of other songs such as Vuela Vuela by Magneto. More users have asked her to add more funny audio and she has complied.
«He thought it was the pool.» «Nobody wanted to catch him.» «Everyone watching his cell phone, not the concert.» «Did they caught him or if he fell?» «Even I was hurt,» commented some fans.