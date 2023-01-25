A photo of Eduin Caz in the operating room appears (PHOTOS)
Eduin Caz shares photos from the operating room. He sent a message to his fans from the hospital. What about touring in 2023?
Eduin Caz surprised his fans by sharing a photo from the operating room. The Grupo Firme singer took time in the hospital to send a message to all his fans on social media.
The singer, who has been seen in various controversies in recent months after his undeniable success with Grupo Firme, has not given his fans a break. Now he shares news with his fans from the hospital.
Eduin Caz back in the hospital
The singer, originally from Sinaloa, had previously shared with his Instagram followers that he needed to have surgery. Just a week ago Eduin shared that he was still recovering from surgery for his chronic sinusitis.
In the video, he could be seen with a bandage on his nose and dark circles under his eyes. While he explained that he was still in recovery, he told his followers that he would soon have to return to the hospital for another surgery.
Eduin Caz and his last visit to the hospital
Previously, Caz had informed his followers that he needed another surgery after the one on his sinuses. On Instagram, he informed his followers that he would have to return to the hospital to attend to his hernia.
The singer documented his time in the hospital so that he could later share it with his fans as he continues to have a close relationship with them. He shared photographs moments before entering the operating room, moments where he was anesthetized and some more outside the operating room again.
A photo of Eduin Caz on the operating room table
Eduin Caz surprised his followers after appearing in the operating room before surgery. The lead singer of Grupo Firme decided to share the important moment with his followers. As Caz began to be anesthetized, he took advantage of the moment to give a message to his followers.
“Go get ready because there is going to be a 2023 tour,” Caz said in the video, laughing. The singer shared the video with his followers and while they administered anesthesia, he told his fans that he was about to have his last surgery and a tour was coming soon.
Fans wish him the best
Once the singer shared the photos before surgery, the comments from his loved ones, colleagues and fans did not wait. Messages wishing Eduin Caz the best quickly flooded his Instagram post.
“Cheer up and God will heal him completely, hug.” “God is great carnal and apparently he wants you to be able to continue pestering.” “That’s all. Speedy carnal recovery.”