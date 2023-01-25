A photo of Eduin Caz in the operating room appears (PHOTOS)

Eduin Caz shares photos from the operating room.

He sent a message to his fans from the hospital.

What about touring in 2023?

Eduin Caz surprised his fans by sharing a photo from the operating room. The Grupo Firme singer took time in the hospital to send a message to all his fans on social media.

The singer, who has been seen in various controversies in recent months after his undeniable success with Grupo Firme, has not given his fans a break. Now he shares news with his fans from the hospital.

Eduin Caz back in the hospital

The singer, originally from Sinaloa, had previously shared with his Instagram followers that he needed to have surgery. Just a week ago Eduin shared that he was still recovering from surgery for his chronic sinusitis.

In the video, he could be seen with a bandage on his nose and dark circles under his eyes. While he explained that he was still in recovery, he told his followers that he would soon have to return to the hospital for another surgery.