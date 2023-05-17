Eduin Caz shares some cheeky Instagram photos (PHOTOS)

The Grupo Firme vocalist shows a little too much skin!

Eduin Caz gets cheeky on Instagram.

Were his photos too revealing?

Eduin Caz says goodbye to modesty and shows some skin in a video. The Grupo Firme vocalist decided to share a bit of the incredible physical change that he has gone through lately in a video showing off his new physique.

Eduin Caz was happy to let his fans see his new body. However, while he showed his abs, the lower part of his body was what caught everyone’s attention.

Eduin Caz gets cheeky on Instagram

The Grupo Firme vocalist made a daring decision and shared a very revealing video with his fans. And while he wanted to show his impressive weight loss, what people actually noticed was something else.

“20 kilos less in 2 months,” he wrote on the video. However, while the singer was emphasizing his abdomen, he may have showed more than he intended.