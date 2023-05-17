Eduin Caz shares some cheeky Instagram photos (PHOTOS)
The Grupo Firme vocalist shows a little too much skin! Eduin Caz gets cheeky on Instagram. Were his photos too revealing?
Eduin Caz says goodbye to modesty and shows some skin in a video. The Grupo Firme vocalist decided to share a bit of the incredible physical change that he has gone through lately in a video showing off his new physique.
Eduin Caz was happy to let his fans see his new body. However, while he showed his abs, the lower part of his body was what caught everyone’s attention.
Eduin Caz gets cheeky on Instagram
The Grupo Firme vocalist made a daring decision and shared a very revealing video with his fans. And while he wanted to show his impressive weight loss, what people actually noticed was something else.
“20 kilos less in 2 months,” he wrote on the video. However, while the singer was emphasizing his abdomen, he may have showed more than he intended.
Eduin Caz shows a little too much
The Mexican singer left little to the imagination when he decided to share his weight loss. He recorded a video wearing only skimpy briefs.
Eduin Caz showed off his abs but he also adjusted his underwear by pulling it from the edges to keep it in place.
Eduin’s fans react to the daring video
Once Eduin Caz shared the video, the reactions did not wait and opinions were mixed. While the vocalist showed off his body without any trace of modesty, there were those who pointed out that his weight loss was due to surgery, while others made fun of his briefs.
“I was just disappointed, it’s small.” “Since the sleeve was made, he has little dots on the stomach as a scar.” “Do you have scars from a gastric sleeve or bypass?” “You can see that it’s small” “This one has gone beyond ridiculous.” “The lipo stitches have not even healed well yet.” “That looks small.” “People are satisfied with so little.” “You could have put on a sock.”